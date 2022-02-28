They did it. Somehow, with every force working against them - the running tally of new iterations (look out, Spidey) and all the sparkly vampire jokes - filmmaker Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson and the rest of the talents solve Batman’s greatest riddle of all: Why hasn’t the caped crusader been as interesting as his foes?
All too often, villains like the Joker, the Penguin and Two-Face have robbed Batman of his own show. Not here, however. Pattinson’s punk-rock energy, Reeves’ Blade Runner- and Se7en-esque multi-layered interpretation and richly drawn world shine the brightest bat signal yet.
The Batman is an indisputably great movie and entertaining as hell, even at a butt-numbing three hours. Reeves crafts a masterful evocation of time, setting, character, moral choices and human nature. His work also - in the striking photography by Greg Fraser (Dune), the editing by Tyler Nelson (Mindhunter) and William Hoy (War for the Planet of the Apes), and the hauntingly beautiful music by Michael Giacchino (Spider-Man: No Way Home) - is startlingly romantic, incredibly creepy and meditative. This is high art at the intersection of blockbuster entertainment. If ever a superhero movie were to be considered for big awards, The Batman is it.
Right off the bat, it’s clear that we’re in for something special. The title card is introduced immediately with bold, red lettering filling out the frame like Reeves is some kind of Kubrick. We then hear heavy breathing accompanying a lengthy shot of someone spying on a family in a mansion with binoculars. Whose perspective are we seeing, and is it a young Bruce Wayne who we’re watching? It’s an opening that’s very different from (arguably) one of the most thrilling openings in superhero cinema, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Rather than pull you with the intensity with action, it’s an introduction that leaves you rattled. We are welcomed into a new Gotham, one that is riddled with corruption and darkness. This city doesn’t hide its sickness — it’s out in the open for everyone to see.
From here, we venture around Gotham as if we’re in a film noir with the world's greatest detective, Batman (a truly exceptional Pattinson). This is a very different Batman. He sheds his playboy persona to be a tragedy-stricken recluse. This is a man who is addicted to being the dark knight. (In fact, Pattinson is Bruce Wayne’s alter ego for nearly 90% of the runtime.) Batman even narrates every so often to clue us in on what looms in the shadows, and there’s plenty.
There’s Oswald Cobblepot (an unrecognizable Colin Farrell). He’s a trigger-happy dope runner. Some people call him the Penguin, but it’s a derogatory term here. For now, he’s Oz, and Farrell is absolutely magnetic in the role, cracking jokes and laying the foundation for who Oz will one day become. Buckle up for a car chase between him and Batman that’s equivalent to the thrill of Joker flipping a semi-truck for about 10 minutes.
Additionally, there’s John Turturro as criminal kingpin Carmine Falcone. He’s the Al Capone of Gotham. There isn’t a bad thing happening that he doesn’t know about, and Turturro lays down a fast track to fascinating characterization within his limited screen time.
Zoë Kravitz picks up the whip and ears (and they’re super subtle here) once again after The Lego Batman to play Catwoman, a.k.a. Selina Kyle. This time, it’s flesh and blood, and Kravitz gives her just that. She’s emotionally broken by her past, and you can never tell when she’s telling the truth or if she’s out to do good or bad. This is what has always made Catwoman such a compelling character. Her complexity is a gold mine of opportunity, and Reeves plays his cards just right with her. You feel every ounce of her pain while also never solving the Rubik’s cube that she is. She keeps you on your toes, and Kravitz brings a playfulness to the film that’s infectious. A scene of her and Batman flirting with each other over throwing punches is quite the spectacle. Another scene of them simply talking at dusk is worthy of taking multiple screenshots to tack to your wall. It’s beautiful. (And they used the same virtual production technology they employed in The Mandalorian. With live images playing on screens behind the actors, you’ll notice these environments feel more real and have a cool artistic quality that’s far from a green screen. You can tell by how the light naturally hits the actors’ faces.)
Rounding off the cast are Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James Gordon and Paul Dano as the Riddler. Wright has a commanding human presence that’s perfect for this role. The interplay between him and Batman is one of the film’s greatest strengths. Their determination to solve the story's central crime makes for a captivating detective narrative, a refreshing change of pace for a Batman movie.
Speaking of the central crime, let’s talk about Dano as undesirable No. 1. The Riddler falls in line with the rest of Reeves’ character lineup by being a grounded departure from what we’ve seen before. The Riddler doesn’t prance around Gotham with bright green attire. He’s equivalent to the Zodiac Killer, sporting an army green outfit that feels very thrown together. He has a mask that feels plucked from the worst of nightmares. The sound of him stretching out duct tape is going to follow you home from the theater. Dano is gifted at playing these kinds of roles (see Prisoners), and the places that he goes, especially by the end, gets under your skin.
Now, let’s really get into the look of the film. The skies are almost always dark to hint at the unpredictable nature of the film. It usually rains. Some building elements may be familiar to those in the northern regions of America. But for the most part, like what Tim Burton artistically did for his two Batman movies, this Gotham feels wholly unique and separate from our world. A Times Square-like city pocket has its own appeal without feeling too much like New York – same with a Gotham venue that resembles Madison Square Garden.
Fraser’s camerawork has the ability to frame action and places like it’s some deep analysis of human behavior. Perhaps that’s why Reeves brought Nelson into the editing room because he has worked with David Fincher – a massive, cinematic observer of people in times of stress, depression and darkness. (Seriously, pay close attention to how the camera’s behavior matches what’s going on internally for its characters.) At times, the edges of the frame will blur to feel like a dream, while other times it immerses us into the mechanics of this world. Some shots are only lit by gunfire as Batman rushes through a dark tunnel of goons, while others see the camera literally attached to a vehicle in motion. Feel your ticker kick up in pace as Batman revs the engine of his hot rod of a Batmobile.
Then there’s Giacchino’s score. It’s a tall order to put something down as effective as Danny Elfman and Hans Zimmer did with their Batman movies. However, Giacchino is up to the task and delivers a score that will be equally as revered. Embracing simplicity and layering it with atmospheric sounds (like church bells), the music is another strong component. This is most notable in how Giacchino mixes Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” and Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria” in the same fashion that Jordan Peele and composer Michael Abels crept Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It” throughout Us’ score. (I’m eagerly awaiting the vinyl release.)
There's so much to discuss with The Batman. It accomplishes and sets up a lot without feeling overstuffed or overcomplicated like past interactions have felt. It strikes the perfect balance and leaves you hungry for more. Without preaching or waving a single flag, it’s a literate and thematic meditation on America’s sins and bloodlust, among many other things. The immersion you’ll experience throughout is a treasure. May your imagination and conversations afterward soar with the utmost excitement.