Worlds collide in 'The Flash' when Barry Allen (Ezra Miller, pictured on the left and right) uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian (Sasha Calle, pictured center)… albeit not the one he’s looking for.

Picking up the Supergirl baton from Melissa Benoist and Helen Slater is Sasha Calle. In Andy Muschietti’s new movie, The Flash, Calle stars as Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin. As Supergirl, Kara possesses the same powers of combat, heat vision and invulnerability as the Man of Steel. 

For Calle (of The Young and the Restless fame), Supergirl embodies more than just incredible powers and a punching machine to square off with Michael Shannon’s General Zod alongside Ezra Miller’s The Flash and Michael Keaton’s Batman. She’s someone that offers a lot of relatability.

'The Flash' star Sasha Calle stopped in Dallas to discuss her role as Supergirl. At the Latino Cultural Center, we chat about Calle relating to Supergirl's journey and the art of throwing and receiving a punch. 

