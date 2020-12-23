Jill Jester is an attorney who primarily practices real estate, probate, general civil litigation, and business law.
Jill was appointed by Governor Abbot to the Texas Woman’s Board of Regents and was elected chair of the Board in 2019. She just finished a term as the Denton Chamber of Commerce’s Board Chair of the Chamber. Jill is no slouch. In this conversation, we talk about her new puppy, her fascinating background in improv comedy, the business of being a regent, the Denton Chamber of Commerce, and more.