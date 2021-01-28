Gerard Hudspeth was born and raised in Denton, where he attended Denton High School and earned his bachelor's degree from UNT. After volunteering for many years on the Denton Planning and Zoning board, Gerard was elected to serve two terms on the City Council representing District 1. In 2019, his fellow council members selected him as Mayor Pro Tem and Gerard was elected Mayor in 2020.
Gerard and his family have always had a passion for giving back to the community and that drive led Gerard to become a volunteer with both CASA and Mentor Denton to help serve at-risk kids and ensure they are provided every possible opportunity for success. Gerard is also active with the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the Denton Breakfast Kiwanis, the Denton Chamber of Commerce, and the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce. Professionally, Gerard is the General Manager for a local business development company dedicated to helping grow small businesses.
Committee Assignments: Agenda Committee, Economic Development Partnership Board, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2 Board, Lake Ray Roberts P&Z Commission, North Texas Commission, Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team, Denton County Homelessness Leadership Team, Regional Transportation Council.
Regular City council meetings and work sessions are open to the public. The Council Chamber and the Council Work Session Room are located at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney Street, Denton.