You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
Thank you for supporting local journalism.
The Denton-based Tejas Storytelling Association hosts the 35th annual Texas Storytelling Festival this week. The festival runs through Sunday at the Denton Civic Center, with some concerts and workshops happening at Emily Fowler Central Library and the Denton Woman’s Club Building.
The yearly storytelling festival brings professional and emerging tellers from across the state, region and country to Denton for four days of storytelling concerts and workshops.
Three tellers in a lineup of 35 live in Denton: Dalton Gregory, a retired local teacher and principal who has told stories in schools, churches, civic clubs, Scout groups, barbershops and campfires throughout the Weminuche Wilderness in Colorado; J.B. Keith, a founding member of the Tejas Storytelling Association and the Dallas Storytelling Guild; and Shelly Tucker, known locally as “Ghost Lady,” for most weekends she leads groups around the Square for her Ghosts of Denton tours.
The festival includes free concerts and activities among the ticketed events. The four-day fest includes workshops, music, a liars contest and story swaps.
Peggy and Gene Helmick-Richardson tell a story on-stage at the Denton Senior Center during the 34th annual Texas Storytelling Festival. The 35th annual festival is March 12-15, 2020, at the Denton Civic Center.
Gloria Kunnapilly, right, tells a story at the Sacred Tales Concert at the Denton Woman's Club Building as part of the lineup for the 34th annual Texas Storytelling Festival. Kunnapilly was an eighth-grader from San Antonio, Texas, and told a story about her experience with a Holocaust survivor visiting her middle school.
The 35th annual festival is March 12-15, 2020, at the Denton Civic Center.
Peggy and Gene Helmick-Richardson tell a story on-stage at the Denton Senior Center during the 34th annual Texas Storytelling Festival. The 35th annual festival is March 12-15, 2020, at the Denton Civic Center.
Gloria Kunnapilly, right, tells a story at the Sacred Tales Concert at the Denton Woman's Club Building as part of the lineup for the 34th annual Texas Storytelling Festival. Kunnapilly was an eighth-grader from San Antonio, Texas, and told a story about her experience with a Holocaust survivor visiting her middle school.
The 35th annual festival is March 12-15, 2020, at the Denton Civic Center.
Jake King
LUCINDA BREEDING can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.