The Denton-based Tejas Storytelling Association hosts the 35th annual Texas Storytelling Festival this week. The festival runs through Sunday at the Denton Civic Center, with some concerts and workshops happening at Emily Fowler Central Library and the Denton Woman’s Club Building.

Traphene Hickman tells stories onstage at the Denton Senior Center during the 34th Texas Storytelling Festival in 2019. The 35th festival starts today and runs through the weekend.

The yearly storytelling festival brings professional and emerging tellers from across the state, region and country to Denton for four days of storytelling concerts and workshops.

Dalton Gregory
J.B. Keith

Shelly Tucker

Three tellers in a lineup of 35 live in Denton: Dalton Gregory, a retired local teacher and principal who has told stories in schools, churches, civic clubs, Scout groups, barbershops and campfires throughout the Weminuche Wilderness in Colorado; J.B. Keith, a founding member of the Tejas Storytelling Association and the Dallas Storytelling Guild; and Shelly Tucker, known locally as “Ghost Lady,” for most weekends she leads groups around the Square for her Ghosts of Denton tours.

The festival includes free concerts and activities among the ticketed events. The four-day fest includes workshops, music, a liars contest and story swaps.

For more information, visit www.tejasstorytelling.com/festival.

Images from the 2019 Texas Storytelling Festival

