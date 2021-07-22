Bluegrass, swing and folk fiddler Josh Goforth performed at the 34th Annual Texas Storytelling Festival in 2019. Other musicians and ensembles that appeared included Mariachi Quetzal, UNT Chinese Ensemble, TWU International Dance Company, Oba William King and Nana Kweku.
The Tejas Storytelling Association virtual conference aims at sharing stories close to home this summer with an award-nominated Grammy musician and various storytellers.
The nonprofit organization’s bi-annual conference will take place from July 30 to Aug. 1 via Zoom with Appalachian musician and featured storyteller Josh Goforth. The theme, “Telling Our Stories Close to Home,” will dig into the old adage “Home is Where Your Story Starts” through workshops and concerts hosted by special guests.
Goforth will open the conference with his workshop “The Importance of Being Yourself Onstage” on Friday with moderator David Claunch. Three additional workshops will be offered throughout the weekend that will discuss topics from techniques for beginner storytellers to starting a storytelling club.
The conference will also include featured teller concerts and spotlight concerts consisting of a wide range of TSA storytellers with backgrounds in writing, education, design, filmmaking and more performing their stories about home.