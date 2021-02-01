A precocious and award-winning teen musician will perform at the upcoming Lewisville Lake Symphony at 3 p.m. on Valentine's Day.
Daniel Bae, a California high school senior and Grand Prize winner of the 2021 Vernell Gregg Young Artists Competition, will perform Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3 with the symphony in a livestreamed concert.
Bae is a Lubbock native and now a senior at the IQ Academy of California-Los Angeles. He's won a number of competitions — including the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition and the Fort Worth Symphony's Young Artist Concerto Competition. He's performed on the National Public Radio program From the Top.
Bae has performed at Carnegie Hall and Bennett-Gordon Hall at Ravinia in Chicago, and he's played the national anthem in a major league baseball game in Washington, D.C.
Tickets cost $25 per household. For tickets, visit the symphony website.
The program also includes Haydn's Symphony No. 73, "The Hunt." The piece is nicknamed "La Chasse" (The Hunt) because of the horn calls in the last movement. The symphony has a longstanding partnership with the University of North Texas College of Music.