'Ted Lasso' Season 3 - Feature Photo

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

 Graphic by Preston Barta

If you’ve stayed up to date with the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, you might have had a Leonardo DiCaprio finger-snap-and-point moment during the conclusion of the sixth episode a few weeks back. 

During the final, heartwarming scene of “Sunflowers,” as the entire cast serenades us with Bob Marley’s “Everything's Gonna Be Alright,” we can see James Lance’s sports journalist character, Trent Crimm, rocking the t-shirt of a notable Denton band – Midlake.

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 - Still 1

L-R: Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and James Lance in 'Ted Lasso,' now streaming on Apple TV+.
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 - Still 2

Billy Harris, left, and James Lance in 'Ted Lasso,' now streaming on Apple TV+.

