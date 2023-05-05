If you’ve stayed up to date with the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, you might have had a Leonardo DiCaprio finger-snap-and-point moment during the conclusion of the sixth episode a few weeks back.
During the final, heartwarming scene of “Sunflowers,” as the entire cast serenades us with Bob Marley’s “Everything's Gonna Be Alright,” we can see James Lance’s sports journalist character, Trent Crimm, rocking the t-shirt of a notable Denton band – Midlake.
While, of course, you have to know that all the towns of the world exist within a television series/film based in our reality, there’s something so special when you see a nice tip of the hat to your hometown, especially when it’s a well-acclaimed project like Ted Lasso. It’s simply too cool. Way to go, Midlake!
So, naturally, when an opportunity to speak with the cast and creators of Ted Lasso arrived, including Mr. Lance himself, we had to ask about it, and the story didn’t disappoint.
In addition to Lance, enjoy our video chats with Jeremy Swift (“Leslie Higgns”), Nick Mohammed (“Nate Shelley”), Phil Dunster (“Jamie Tartt”), Brendan Hunt (co-creator and “Coach Beard”), Cristo Fernández (“Danny Rojas”), Kola Bokinni ("Isaac McAdoo") and Billy Harris (“Colin Hughes”). We discuss the third (and possibly final) season and each character’s unique journey in this wonderfully thoughtful, emotional and funny series.
The eighth episode of season three, “We’ll Never Have Paris,” is now streaming on Apple TV+. New episodes of the 12-episode third season premiere on Wednesdays.
Jeremy Swift & James Lance
Brendan Hunt
Phil Dunster
Nick Mohammed
Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni & Billy Harris
