'Talk to Me' Still 1

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits with an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, unleashing terrifying supernatural forces, in the eye-popping, nightmarish debut from filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou.

 Courtesy of A24 Films.

A24 and the horror genre go together like Ke Huy Quan and an Oscar. There’s a magic to the studio’s projects, which, more often than not, are helmed by artists who have the creative cinematic landscape to get as weird, wild and disturbing as they want. And for the super-talented Australian twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, it couldn’t be more true.

Talk to Me is dead set going to be the talk of the internet, and for a good reason. Masterfully crafted with sustained tension-building technique and a perfect storm of young on-screen talent, this terror is an absolute nerve cooker that breathes down the back of your neck with genuine, artfully done frights. It’s a daring game I’d be happy to play again and again.

Ahead of this weekend's release of the film, the Denton Record-Chronicle spoke with directors Danny and Michael Philippou. In the above interview, we chat about poetry, finding honesty and the different approaches they took with the scary moments.
'Talk to Me' Still 2

Circulating on social media are clips of an intoxicating but dangerous new high, one that looks like a fake viral video: Mia’s classmates sit clasping a white ceramic hand, eyes blacked out and convulsing as conjured spirits speak through their bodies. It’s supposed to be an insane rush (if it’s real, that is).

