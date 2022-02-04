'Suspicion' Feature Photo

L-R: Tom Rhys-Harries, Kunal Nayyar, Georgina Campbell and Elizabeth Henstridge in 'Suspicion,' now streaming on Apple TV+.

 Courtesy of Apple TV+. Photo credit: Zach Dilgard

TV Review:

Apple TV+ continues to get to the core of humanity with their series entertainment. Whether it’s the way Foundation causes us to look at our existence or Dickinson examining modern life through timeless poetry, there’s so much that attaches to the brain and sends it skyward with possibilities for ourselves.

The streaming platform’s latest work, Suspicion, is smarter than your usual kidnapping thriller.

It involves four seemingly ordinary British individuals – hacker Adaesh Chopra (Kunal Nayyar), Oxford University lecturer Tara McAllister (Elizabeth Henstridge), hard-partying student Eddie Walker (Tom Rhys-Harries) and financial adviser Natalie Thompson (Georgina Campbell) – who are under investigation for the abduction of a prominent American businesswoman’s son.

Co-starring Uma Thurman, Noah Emmerich and Elyes Gabel, the series occasionally breaks away from its kidnapping plot to incorporate intriguing side issues and thoughts. For example, right before Henstridge’s character is pulled into questioning, she throws out a meaty bone of a question of her own to one of her students who’s focused on a viral video more than the lesson: “Would you be interested in that video if everybody else was? What ascribes meaning to something culturally?” It certainly sends the mind running just as much as these characters in their cat-and-mouse game to prove their innocence or cover up their red hands.

Suspicion is littered with character moments, but it doesn’t slow the roll on its action either. The stakes are unbelievably high when one character is forced to set up another, unfolding into a Jason Bourne-level motorcycle chase. Whatever the ridiculous budget may be, it shows on the screen. It’s assembled and performed with a calculated precision that sends your jaw to the floor.

Don’t let this one sneak by you. I have a suspicion of my own, and it’s that you will love it!

'Suspicion' Production Stills

1 of 3

Q&A

Ahead of this weekend’s debut of Suspicion, Preston Barta of the Denton Record-Chronicle spoke with cast members Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) and Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines). In the below six-minute video interview, we discuss if their characters’ anxieties rubbed off on them, relating to lines of dialogue, and whether or not they wanted to be behind the central abduction.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and on RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrestonBarta.