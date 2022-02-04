Apple TV+ continues to get to the core of humanity with their series entertainment. Whether it’s the way Foundation causes us to look at our existence or Dickinson examining modern life through timeless poetry, there’s so much that attaches to the brain and sends it skyward with possibilities for ourselves.
The streaming platform’s latest work, Suspicion, is smarter than your usual kidnapping thriller.
It involves four seemingly ordinary British individuals – hacker Adaesh Chopra (Kunal Nayyar), Oxford University lecturer Tara McAllister (Elizabeth Henstridge), hard-partying student Eddie Walker (Tom Rhys-Harries) and financial adviser Natalie Thompson (Georgina Campbell) – who are under investigation for the abduction of a prominent American businesswoman’s son.
Co-starring Uma Thurman, Noah Emmerich and Elyes Gabel, the series occasionally breaks away from its kidnapping plot to incorporate intriguing side issues and thoughts. For example, right before Henstridge’s character is pulled into questioning, she throws out a meaty bone of a question of her own to one of her students who’s focused on a viral video more than the lesson: “Would you be interested in that video if everybody else was? What ascribes meaning to something culturally?” It certainly sends the mind running just as much as these characters in their cat-and-mouse game to prove their innocence or cover up their red hands.
Suspicion is littered with character moments, but it doesn’t slow the roll on its action either. The stakes are unbelievably high when one character is forced to set up another, unfolding into a Jason Bourne-level motorcycle chase. Whatever the ridiculous budget may be, it shows on the screen. It’s assembled and performed with a calculated precision that sends your jaw to the floor.
Don’t let this one sneak by you. I have a suspicion of my own, and it’s that you will love it!
When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?
Noah Emmerich, left, and Uma Thurman in 'Suspicion,' now streaming on Apple TV+.
Kunal Nayyar, left, and Tom Rhys-Harries in 'Suspicion,' now streaming on Apple TV+.
Q&A
Ahead of this weekend’s debut of Suspicion, Preston Barta of the Denton Record-Chronicle spoke with cast members Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) and Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines). In the below six-minute video interview, we discuss if their characters’ anxieties rubbed off on them, relating to lines of dialogue, and whether or not they wanted to be behind the central abduction.