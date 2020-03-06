Don Lash, the great Indiana runner, was the fastest man in the world in the cross country category — a two mile race that winds its way through open-air courses, taking runners over dirt and grass and, sometimes, through the woods.
Naturally, Lash was favored in the Sugar Bowl carnival on Jan. 1, 1937. However, out of nowhere (which was exactly where Denton was in 1937) came Wayne Rideout of North Texas State Teachers College, now University of North Texas.
Rideout beat Lash with a time of 9:03.5, the second fastest two-mile race ever run in the United States. It was like Chariots of Fire with Vangelis’ inimitable music in the background.
Just over 60 years ago, halfway between Joshua Clinton’s dream and the Texas Centennial, North Texas flashed across the track world in the form of four Roman candles named Rideout and Brown.
For five magical years, every major track meet in the country became a field of dreams for Coach Charles C. “Choc” Sportsman and his twin twins. Not only were they fast as lightning, but the novelty of seeing two sets of twins on the same stellar track team put North Texas and Denton on the world sports map.
Fate brought the Rideout twins — Wayne and Blaine — and the Brown twins — Elmer and Delmer — from Gorman, a town near Eastland, located about 100 miles west of Fort Worth.
Fate in the form of two bizarre events kept the Rideout twins out of the Olympics, where they no doubt would have become better known and set even more records. They were unable to get to the final 1936 Olympic qualifying meet because of the expense. Then, because of World War II, where was no 1940 Olympics.
Nevertheless, the two sets of twins made themselves known at the top track meets in the nation in the 1930s, from the Millrose Games, to the Penn Relays, to meets in Boston, New York, Chicago and San Francisco.
When the four Eagles set a world record in a medley at the 1938 Milrose Games, it was the first time a world record had been set by two sets of identical twins.
On June 18, 1938, in the Princeton Invitational, Wayne Rideout went up against the great Glenn Cunningham, the miler of the decade. In a three-quarter-mile run, Rideout not only beat Cunningham, but he established a world record. He was to beat Cunningham three times in five days during the summer of 1939.
Dr. Jack Watson, professor of kinesiology, health promotion and recreation, wrote a paper on the two sets of twins based on information in the history books and personal interviews. A graduate of Colombia, Watson was then in his 35th year at the modest college in Denton.
The Brown twins ran for Eastland, which offered their father a job to lure them away from Gorman. That was common in those days. After high school, they went to Ranger Junior College. Delmer Brown was considered the best runner in the Southwest at the time. About that time, they decided to transfer to North Texas. The ACC screamed . The president refused to transfer their credits until they paid bills he said they owed. North Texas advised him to stay at ACC. However, the twins wrote a letter to ACC denying that they owed anything, and gave several reasons for transferring to North Texas.
They were declared ineligible for 1936, so they ran in Amateur Athletics Union events. Delmer set a meet record in the 200 meters at the New Orleans Winter Carnival in December 1935. It was there that the Brown twins and Coach Sportsman met the Rideouts, who were running in the Alabama cross country meet. Wayne had won the 880 and Blaine the mile in the national high school championships in Chicago in 1933.
The Brown twins were were on a relay team that broke two records at the Drake Relays. Delmeer and Elmer graduated in 1938, but the Rideouts performed again in 1939 and 1940. Blaine toured Europe as part of a U.S. team. He was on a team that set a world record in the two-mile relay.
Ironically, all four of the twins became athletic trainers. All four are in the Hall of Fame.