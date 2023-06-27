Summer is in full swing, and Dallas-Fort Worth airports are prepped for record travel. Whether you’re in Denton for a weekend or an extended stay, or you just want to be a tourist in your own town, the city has plenty to eat, drink and do for all kinds of visitors.
Family fun
An outdoor splash, sweet treat and fun learning experience are within reach in the city. Water Works Park and the Civic Center Pool are popular spots for a dip on a hot day, while Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, Gnome Cones and Two Gentlemen of Verona all offer frozen sweets to help you cool down. For indoor fun, Free Play has more than 120 retro arcade games to keep everyone entertained, or if you’re in the mood for a day in, stop by Atomic Candy and More Fun Toys to stock up on provisions to keep kids (and adults) fed and entertained. On the educational front, Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum gives visitors a peek at local history while the Explorium Denton Children’s Museum offers immersive learning and play experiences for families.
Shopping
When it comes to retail, Denton is known for a few shopping experiences unique to the city. The Denton Community Market, open every Saturday from 9 am. to 1 p.m. April through November, is home to dozens of local vendors offering farm fresh produce, handcrafted goods, art and more. Bookworms and music lovers can find a secondhand haven at Recycled Books, Records & CDs while Patchouli Joe’s offers new books, novelty candles and gifts. Those on the hunt for antique treasures and vintage clothing can find it at the Downtown Mini Mall II and Les Muses Vintage, and screen-printing T-shirt shop Norman Roscoe has lots of vintage-inspired tees and Denton goodies for your souvenir bag. If you know what you like and you're not looking for a change, The Golden Triangle Mall and Rayzor Ranch Marketplace offer shopping at big chain retailers like Kohl's and H&M.
Nightlife and entertainment
From groovy dance music to immersive gaming experiences, Denton has entertainment options to fit every taste. For a laid-back day, schedule some self-care at Soma Massage or Salon NV before enjoying an elevated movie experience at Alamo Drafthouse or heading to Miss Angeline’s for a signature cocktail (or mocktail). Vinyl Lounge spins records of all kinds and drinks, or if you’re in the mood for a show, Harvest House and Andy’s Bar have live music most weekends, while Fry Street dive bars and taverns are popular with local university students. For gaming fans, d20 Tavern has beer and board games, while Game Changers offers arcade games and several spots including Denton County Brewing Company host regular trivia nights.
Dining
You’ll find no shortage of restaurants offering local flavor in Denton. Stop in at The Chestnut Tree for brunch and experience the Dentonite, a savory French toast sandwich complete with ham, Swiss, a poached egg, mushroom and tomatoes, hollandaise and a balsamic glaze. You can also grab a latte from The Mug, which has a satellite booth inside, or visit Jupiter House just across the Square. If you’re in the mood for some more international flavors, people have traveled from across DFW to experience the regional Italian fare at Osteria il Muro but be sure to plan ahead — reservations open monthly on the restaurant’s website and tend to fill up the same day. For a taste of Italy without the wait try Di Abruzzo, a deli and Italian grocer with fresh meats, cheeses, breads and pasta. Downtown, Komodo Loco’s Asian fusion dishes are a local favorite, as is the tableside guacamole from Wild Cactus Cantina & Grill and tacos from El Taco H. GreenHouse Restaurant & Bar offers lunch and dinner options for any taste, while drive-in Mr. Frosty’s serves up hamburgers and milkshakes vintage-style, and Denton Independent Hamburger Company and LSA Burger are also popular spots for classic American fare.
To explore more local spaces, visit Discover Denton’s website.
