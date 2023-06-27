Getting out of the heat and onto the Square for Twilight Tunes
Buy Now

Madie Fox of Denton teaches her young daughter Penelope a dance move at Twilight Tunes on the Denton Square Thursday evening. 

 Al Key/For the DRC

Summer is in full swing, and Dallas-Fort Worth airports are prepped for record travel. Whether you’re in Denton for a weekend or an extended stay, or you just want to be a tourist in your own town, the city has plenty to eat, drink and do for all kinds of visitors.

Family fun

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags