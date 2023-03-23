'John Wick 4' Still 1

'John Wick: Chapter 4' is nearly a three-hour limb-breaking hurricane. Watch as Keanu Reeves and Co. smash bodies through walls, drive sharp objects through craniums and fire more bullets than what's manufactured, all in the name of fun. Pictured: Keanu Reeves as John Wick.

 Courtesy of Lionsgate. Photo by Murray Close.

How do they do it? How do filmmaker Chad Stahelski and his trigger-happy Fred Astaire, a.k.a. Keanu Reeves, consistently find ways to outdo themselves? It’s cinematic mathematics that goes over my head, and all I can do is sit at the edge of my seat with my jaw almost permanently on the floor. 

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Production Stills

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

