How do they do it? How do filmmaker Chad Stahelski and his trigger-happy Fred Astaire, a.k.a. Keanu Reeves, consistently find ways to outdo themselves? It’s cinematic mathematics that goes over my head, and all I can do is sit at the edge of my seat with my jaw almost permanently on the floor.
As many guns go bang, bodies smash through walls and sharp objects drive into craniums, these John Wick films find a way to make each moment feel unique and engaging. Chapter 4 is nearly a three-hour limb-breaking hurricane, yet there’s never a dull moment.
Many comparisons have been made to a ballet or an orchestra across these four entries, and it couldn’t be more accurate. There’s a musicality to how the characters move about the screen while electronic tunes assist in the blood pump-athon. But what really makes Chapter 4 snap into place is how, like Mad Max: Fury Road, it doesn’t complicate its material too much. These fight sequences are stretched so you can feel every ounce of the pain and glory.
So, what’s going on? Everyone is after the former hitman John Wick (Reeves). Mean families and crime bosses want nothing more than to slap a tombstone on the guy, but Wick is a force. And the only way someone will get the upper hand here is to focus not on quantity but quality. And this scary, sleazy and young sadist known as Marchese de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård doing his best Ralph Fiennes from Schindler’s List) and his hired assassins (the excellent Donnie Yen and Shamier Anderson) may be the ticket. So, strap in for nonstop thrills and vocal reactions to what unfolds.
From its earliest scenes, Chapter 4 vibrates with the energy of a filmmaker working at the top of their game, pushing us forward with the slickest camera work, production design and stunts. (Seriously, if this movie isn’t nominated at next year’s Oscars for technical gold, what the hell do voters even know about cinema?) Nothing feels cheap in its construction or paper-thin with its characterization. Even the most fleeting of characters make their mark. Look out for this silver-toothed Kingpin/The Penguin type named Killa, played magnificently by Scott Adkins. Watching he and Wick fight in a nightclub is one for the time capsule.
This review could easily be turned into a laundry list of all the exciting happenings within Chapter 4, so I’ll let the film do the rest. Just know that, at times, things can get a little cartoony (characters surviving impossible odds and incredible heights), but it never approaches Fast & Furious silliness. The world is so firmly established that you roll with the punches. It’s fantastic, and I can’t wait to watch it again and again.
