In Jeff Baena's 'Spin Me Round,' a manager of an American chain restaurant (Alison Brie, pictured left-center) is selected to attend a special training program in Italy. Her head swims with dreams of European glamour and romance. But the trip turns out to be much different—and possibly more dangerous—than the exotic getaway she imagines. Also pictured, from left to right, are Aubrey Plaza, Alessandro Nivola and Ayden Mayeri.
Jeff Baena’s latest, Spin Me Round, which he co-wrote with star Alison Brie, pokes fun at today’s way of life through a mystery/romance.
The story centers on a group of managers from an American fast-casual restaurant chain (including Brie, Molly Shannon, Zach Woods, Ayden Mayeri, Debby Ryan and Zach Woods) getting a crash course in the culinary arts in Italy. However mundane as these training exercises may seem, some head-turning activities accompany them, causing speculation to run wild among the visiting executives. What’s genuine, and just what is really going on?
Alessandro Nivola, left, and Alison Brie star in Jeff Baena's 'Spin Me Round.'
Alessandro Nivola, left, and Alison Brie star in Jeff Baena's 'Spin Me Round.'
L-R: Alison Brie, Molly Shannon and Aubrey Plaza in Jeff Baena's 'Spin Me Round.'
L-R: Debby Ryan, Zach Woods, Alison Brie and Ayden Mayeri.
'Spin Me Round' director and co-writer Jeff Baena.
Denton Record-Chroniclefilm critic Preston Barta recently had the opportunity to virtually sit down withSpin Me Roundfilmmaker Baena (The Little Hours,Life After Beth) to discuss how he challenges viewers’ thinking and comfort levels with his work. Watch our video interview below, where we also talk about how some artists lead with their gut instead of getting mathematical with their creations. And catch the IFC Films release in theaters, on video-on-demand or AMC+ this weekend.