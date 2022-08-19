'Spin Me Round' Feature Photo

In Jeff Baena's 'Spin Me Round,' a manager of an American chain restaurant (Alison Brie, pictured left-center) is selected to attend a special training program in Italy. Her head swims with dreams of European glamour and romance. But the trip turns out to be much different—and possibly more dangerous—than the exotic getaway she imagines. Also pictured, from left to right, are Aubrey Plaza, Alessandro Nivola and Ayden Mayeri.

 Courtesy of IFC Films.

Jeff Baena’s latest, Spin Me Round, which he co-wrote with star Alison Brie, pokes fun at today’s way of life through a mystery/romance. 

The story centers on a group of managers from an American fast-casual restaurant chain (including Brie, Molly Shannon, Zach Woods, Ayden Mayeri, Debby Ryan and Zach Woods) getting a crash course in the culinary arts in Italy. However mundane as these training exercises may seem, some head-turning activities accompany them, causing speculation to run wild among the visiting executives. What’s genuine, and just what is really going on?

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

