The series premiere of Country Comfort, a new Netflix original sitcom, made its way towards the platform’s vast catalog over the weekend. The streaming giant already has a slew of original sitcoms under its belt, including The Ranch and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Country Comfort pulls in with a spoonful of southern sugar to help any and all medicine go down.
Created by Caryn Lucas (The Nanny TV series, Miss Congeniality) - and starring Katharine McPhee (Smash) and Eddie Cibrian (Third Watch) - the series centers on an aspiring country artist who finds herself boogying down an unexpected job path when her music career derails. Bailey (McPhee) becomes the nanny for Beau’s (Cibrian) five children. With her musical essence and southern charm, Bailey hopes to make a difference in the family’s life while also finding her footing on the country music scene again. (Think The Nanny meets Nashville, but more family-friendly.)
The Denton Record-Chronicle sat down with series leads Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian recently to discuss the new show. We talk about the art of telling dad jokes, lessons to take to heart, and what viewers can learn about love and togetherness. Watch our video chat below, and be sure to check out the 10-episode premiere season of Country Comfort exclusively on Netflix today.
Country Comfort is rated TV-PG, with each episode running about 20-27 minutes.