The Tyshawn Sorey Quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the University of North Texas Union Lyceum, 1155 Union Circle.
Sorey has won a MacArthur Fellowship and has earned raves from The New York Times. He’s a multi-instrumentalist and composer. Sasha Berliner will join Sorey on vibes, Morgan Guerin on saxophone and electronic wind instrument, Lex Korten on piano and Nick Dunston on bass. Sorey has released seven albums, with Pillars being the most recent. Sorey is known for his music and improvisation. He’s chiefly a drummer, but plays piano and trombone.
Tickets cost $5 for UNT students, faculty, staff and alumni, $10 for adults. For reservations, visit www.UNTuniontickets.com.