University of North Texas art professor Alicia Eggert recently saw one of her pieces added to the permanent collection at the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
Eggert, an associate professor and coordinator for the sculpture program at UNT College of Visual Arts and Design, has installed her art all over the world, finding spots for her work from rooftops in Russia to uninhabited islands in Maine.
One of her light sculptures is among the permanent collection at the Renwick Gallery. The gallery is the premiere museum of America craft and decorative arts. Craft refers to artforms based in functionality and use — textiles, furniture, pottery, glass and metalsmithing — that are decorative.
Eggert's light sculpture, "This Present Moment," is a pink neon sign sculpture that cycles through the statements “this present moment used to be the unimaginable future” and “this moment used to be the future” in a flashing neon pink hue before turning off completely for a short period of time. The words were lifted from Stewart Brand's The Clock of the Long Now.
"My goal is always to say something that feels really meaningful, but is always relevant — something that will be true today and 1,000 years from now,” Eggert said. "These statements from Brand are always true, but they mean different things at different times and their meanings can vary from person to person."
Eggert uses her art to give material form to language and time. She has had work in the CAFA Art Museum in Beijing, the Trenniele Design Museum in Milan, the Corning Museum of Glass in New York and the Philadelpia Museum of Art.