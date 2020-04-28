When the staff at Rose Costumes gets to work, they have strict protocols to follow for their new mission.
They wash their hands, put on a mask and a lab coat and head to their stations, which are spaced far apart in the sprawling costume shop.
The costumes are untouched on the racks. And the staffers each have a job on a DIY assembly line that has helped them create more than 11,000 protective cotton masks. Each and every mask has been donated to a local agency, free of charge.
The costume shop coined the initiative Project Mask Maker
“We have about 50 volunteers as well as the seven employees making masks,” said owner Annemarie Aldrich.
As of Monday, the team — a squadron, really — had made and donated 11,263 masks for a total of 77 organizations.
Aldrich said she and the staff started the project in part to help people help each other — cotton masks keep more microscopic droplets that travel from your nose and mouth while breathing, speaking, coughing or sneezing from coming into contact with others. Public health officials warned that the novel coronavirus that has infected more than one million Americans and killed almost 60,000 as of Tuesday evening can be spread through breathing infected droplets. The New England Journal of Medicine published an article earlier this month that included footage of a laser-light scattering of the aerosol spread with and without a mask. The footage shows the dramatic difference a mask makes.
Aldrich said she also wanted to keep her staff of seven employed.
“I didn’t know we would go this long without any kind of financial assistance,” she said. “But I’m going to keep my employees off of unemployment as long as I possibly can.”
The shop doubles as a costume shop and a costume construction space. Now, they have mask making stations.
“We’re lucky that way, we’re already all set up for this,” Aldrich said. “We recognize we have a unique skill set and set-up. Everybody’s doing something. Cutting out fabric for the kits, washing and sanitizing them. We have sewing stations. We’re doing everything with proper distancing.”
Project Mask Maker has donated masks to the Denton Police Department, for the inmates and detention staff at the Denton County Sheriff’s Department, for the staff and residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center, the Salvation Army and the Denton Post Office staff.
Aldrich is in the same boat with tens of thousands of small businesses. When she closed the doors of her costume shop — fittings make it impossible to abide by social distancing guidelines — she wanted to retain her employees. Like many a Denton business owner, she’s applied for the Paycheck Protection Program through the CARES Act, and for Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency funds through the Small Business Administration. She’s also applied for an additional line of credit.
“It’s just waiting and waiting and waiting,” Aldrich said. “I received an application number back. I have a number. I also filled out an application through Wells Fargo. But now there’s no one who is able to tell me where we are. What’s hard about that we don’t know how long this is going to last. I’m doing everything I can. I only have so much money in my bank account to keep going.”
Rose Costumes is a Denton institution, selling costumes to consumers and building them for theater companies for 44 years. The business has always been owned by a woman, opened by costume designer Judy Smith and bought by Aldrich in 2018. Aldrich worked in the store before buying it, working at the shop with her now-9-year-old son sleeping nearby.
Even with no money coming in, Aldrich said she won’t sell the masks.
“I morally feel that it’s wrong,” she said. “I do believe these big companies, like Whole Foods — which is owned by Amazon, should be supplying these masks to their workers. They work for minimum wage. They need masks. Now these places are popping up selling masks, and at some ridiculous price points — like $35 a mask. I’m seeing this all over the internet, on Etsy. We all feel strongly that this is the right thing to do.”
The shop does have a GoFundMe campaign to help with costs of mask-making.
“Donations help us keep up with the fabric, elastic, bias tape, everything to keep our machines running,” Aldrich said. “We have orange prisoner jumpsuits for a show we’re doing, we got word that inmates and the detention staff at the county jail needed masks. They have to have either orange or gray masks at the jail.”
Aldrich said the shop has been using fabric in their stock, and they’ve been getting donations of 100% cotton fabric, too.
“We’re doing it the right way,” she said. “We’ve been using everything that we have.”
The project is working on mask for city employees, essential workers and organizations. The group plans to donate masks to nursing care facilities and local businesses who want to protect employees. The group recently donated masks to Denton County Friends of the Family, a local nonprofit that supports victims or relationship violence.
For those who want to join the effort, Project Mask Makers provides kits for makers of all skill levels. To keep tabs on the project and donation needs, join the mask maker group on Facebook.