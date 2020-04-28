Daniel Bernardo, director of marketing and education, shows a face and a section of one at Rose Costumes on Tuesday, in Denton. Rose Costumes has made more than 11,000 masks since the pandemic arrived in Denton. Owner Annemarie Aldrich has her staffers meeting at the costume shop — in stations that are more than six feet apart from each other — sanitizing themselves and working to make cotton masks to donate. The shop has made and donated masks to the Denton Police Department, the local postal service, the Salvation Army, trustees at the county jail and the detention officers and local nursing home staff. Now, the small business is making masks for essential workers. Every single mask has been donated, even as Aldrich struggles to get emergency financial assistance.