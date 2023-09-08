Now streaming on Prime Video, 'Sitting in Bars with Cake' was directed by Trish Sie ('Step Up All In,' 'Pitch Perfect 3') from a screenplay by Audrey Shulman ("Love, Inheritance and Lunch," “As Luck Would Have It”) adapted from her book of the same name. Pictured (L-R): Odessa A’zion as Corinne and Yara Shahidi as Jane.
Inspired by true events, 'Sitting in Bars with Cake' follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence - also known as “cakebarring.” During their year of “cakebarring,” Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before.
Don’t be tempted to dismiss Sitting in Bars with Cake as another movie about someone battling a fatal disease. Yes, the tears come, but this film is absolutely rooted in truth and doesn’t come without rays of light to open things up to a lasting smile.
From its exploration of friendship, the complexities of growing up in today’s world, and how to come to terms with no longer having control, Sitting in Bars with Cake is a moving and distinctly human study of love. Complete with raw performances and true-to-life dialogue, it’s an experience that allows you to feel and recognize the beauty of friendship, even in the smallest moments. Those willing to invite it stand to reap the rewards.
Ahead of the film's release on Prime Video this weekend, the Denton Record-Chronicle spoke with director Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3 and Step Up All In) to discuss navigating the story’s emotional truths and the value it can add to your life.
Enjoy the convo below and stream the film today!
