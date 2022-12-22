'Babylon' Still 1

Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in 'Babylon' from Paramount Pictures.

 Photo Credit: Scott Garfield

Watching Damien Chazelle’s Babylon may be as close as we’ll get to seeing a blown-out version of the “tunnel of terror” sequence in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Instead of face-crawling bugs and decapitated chickens flashing on the screen, you’ll witness a rat-eating muscle man, Eyes Wide Shut parties, and enough early Hollywood chaos to choke on. It’s a spectacular (and hilarious) trainwreck you can’t turn away from.

Set during the transitional period of silent filmmaking to talkies, Chazelle’s unhinged B-side to his Oscar-winning La La Land traces the rise and fall of a slew of characters (a dynamite Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Dalva, to name a few) with outsized ambitions and wild lifestyles. And I mean wild! The first few minutes of Babylon will make you question if this film was truly directed by the same storyteller who captured Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dancing around a “city of stars.” 

'Babylon' Still 2

Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in 'Babylon' from Paramount Pictures.
'Babylon' director
Director Damien Chazelle on the set of 'Babylon' from Paramount Pictures.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association.

