'Silo' Series Image 1

'Silo' is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

 Courtesy of Apple TV+

There’s a new brain expanding series on the streaming block, and it comes based on the great and bestselling work by author Hugh Howey. It’s Silo on Apple TV+, from creator and executive producer Graham Yost (Justified and Slow Horses). 

Talk about a narrative that grabs you from the onset and doesn’t let go. You’re thrown into a world where people live inside a gigantic tube-like structure. How they got there, what life exists on the outside, and who these people are and the roles they have among the community are up for discovery in this mysterious, thrilling narrative.

'Silo' Image 2

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags