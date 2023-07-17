Art and Adoption
On Sunday, the Art and Adoption event at Painting with a Twist brought together was all about getting creative, but also about helping local kittens get adopted and to spread awareness about a potential cat cafe in Denton. RIGHT: Bashful, who is adoptable at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, was one of the featured kittens at the event.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Meet Adam, Bashful and Toad. These three kittens are the last ones from their respective litters and they’re all looking for a home. Well, Adam is mostly just looking for the little pink mouse toy he just can’t stop playing with.

They were each featured during Art and Adoption, an event hosted at Painting with a Twist in Denton on Sunday. The Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center brought kittens Adam, Bashful and Toad for attendees to meet and adopt.

