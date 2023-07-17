Meet Adam, Bashful and Toad. These three kittens are the last ones from their respective litters and they’re all looking for a home. Well, Adam is mostly just looking for the little pink mouse toy he just can’t stop playing with.
They were each featured during Art and Adoption, an event hosted at Painting with a Twist in Denton on Sunday. The Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center brought kittens Adam, Bashful and Toad for attendees to meet and adopt.
This event was not only an opportunity to find new homes for these friendly felines, but also a way to spread awareness for Cats&Coffee, a cat cafe that Kris Kellermeyer hopes to open in Denton soon. Kellermeyer, who is still developing the cafe, was excited to help the cats get adopted.
“Maybe you’ll come in expecting to paint,” Kellermeyer said before the event. “And you can leave with a furry friend of yours to go home with.”
Kellermeyer’s love of cats came from a yellow tabby that he received as a gift from a childhood friend at the age of five. Combining this passion with a longtime interest in entrepreneurship and finance, he got the idea to create Cats&Coffee. He said that because college can be so stressful, he thinks students will enjoy going to the cafe to relax.
“I really want it to be a place where you can come, relax [and] let go of some of the stress,” Kellermeyer said. “You know, pet some cats because that’s the fun of it, and drink some coffee, tea [or] whatever you like.”
Earlier this year, the American Psychiatric Association reported the mental health benefits of pet ownership. A majority of participants said that their pet helped decrease feelings of stress and anxiety, but cat owners were more likely to report this than dog owners.
Since some people may not be able to own a pet due to financial barriers or a lack of space, a cat cafe could allow people to still experience these benefits without committing to owning a pet. However, for those interested in adoption, Kellermeyer said that all cats in the cafe will be adoptable.
Kellermeyer partnered with the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center for Sunday’s event at Painting with a Twist and plans to continue the partnership when his cafe opens. Two representatives from the shelter, customer service lead Bailey Coleson and animal control officer Nathen Rice, were there to take care of the kittens and talk to attendees.
“We want to talk to the public,” Coleson said. “We want the public to feel comfortable talking to us.”
Coleson said that the shelter currently has a waitlist of about 180 owners wishing to surrender one or more pets to the shelter. She said a major reason for this is the fact that so many Denton residents live in apartments and have to pay an extra fee if they have pets.
Also, she discussed the importance of spaying and neutering pets, because the shelter sometimes receives full litters of puppies and kittens that need new homes. She also said that animals are staying in the shelters for longer periods of time, despite being ready for adoption.
“There’s, like, over 100 dogs in the shelter right now that are just sitting,” Rice said. “They’re fixed, they’re neutered, spayed, microchipped [and] everything. They’re just waiting for somebody to come adopt them.”
Rice said that bringing animals to events like this is good for the animals because they can get out of their cages and socialize. But he also said it is good for him to talk to people in the community outside of his usual job.
“It gives me a chance to come out into the community and talk to people,” Rice said. “I’m sitting here playing with cats and with a cat toy and not telling people to put their dogs back on leashes or whatever. So it just gives us a chance to come hang out and talk to people [and] bring awareness.”
Although none of the cats were adopted on Sunday, the event still drew a crowd and raised awareness about both Cats&Coffee and the animal shelter. Kellermeyer plans to put on another event at Painting with a Twist in a few months, which will be more of a fundraiser for the cat cafe. Kellermeyer is also planning similar events with a variety of local businesses. He plans to open the cafe next year.
“The whole process of this cat cafe is for the cats,” Kellermeyer said. “If I can help and, you know, let the shelters do their job without worrying about capacity, that would be excellent. That would be exactly what I want to do.”
For updates on Cats&Coffee, including future adoption events and more information about the cat cafe, follow @meowandlatte on Instagram.
