Sundown Collaborative Theatre opens Stephen Mallatratt’s The Woman in Black later this month at Aura Coffee, 1306 W. Hickory St.
Adapted from Susan Hill’s 1983 horror novel, The Woman in Black finds a lawyer haunted by a curse he believes was cast on his family by a woman in black. The lawyer hires and actor to help him retell his story. He hopes will rid him of the gnawing fear that is diminishing his life. As he and the actor dive deeply into the story, they discover the truth about the specter in black.
Julia Bodiford directs.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27. $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens. For reservations, visit www.sundowntheatre.org/tickets.