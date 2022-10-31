These eight home entertainment disc sets, both refurbished classics and maybe not so classic, are calculated to give you goosebumps. Some act more as speed bumps, but which are which in the season of the witch?
Paranormal Activity (The Ultimate Chills Collection - Blu-ray)
Few films are as chilling as some of the flicks within the Paranormal Activity franchise. It became a scary phenomenon much like The Blair Witch Project, something many (like myself) truly lost sleep over. Using the found footage template to tell its stories across seven movies, each film is actually not too bad. However, after the first three entries, the series begins to lose steam and break off into some strange, complicated territory that’s cut from the same daring cloth as Halloween 6. Last year’s Next of Kin is probably the most different, feeling separate from the franchise altogether with only the Paranormal Activity name slapped on it to keep it going.
Warts and all, I really enjoy these films, and how special it is that it got a much-deserved collector’s set. And I’m talking about a true collector’s set, much like Scream Factory’s Halloween and Friday the 13th sets, that gives each film its own clear, plastic case that’s housed inside a massive four-inch cardboard box set. The design is super simple (as it should be), using only blues and blacks to show the shape of a dark figure reaching out to grab you when you have all the spines lined up. It also has a subtle glitchy, pixelated appearance to tip its cap to the material.
Overall, the audio/video is slick enough. The first six movies are just carryovers from their previous releases without additional work done outside the packaging. So, this is fine if you’ve seen those and don’t have any complaints. I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before a 4K collection will be released at the rate that Paramount Home Entertainment is cranking out new editions. (Perhaps you own all the different formats of Wayne’s World.)
And if you want a good schooling on the found footage style as well as a deep dive into the first film and an appetizer’s worth of analysis on the subsequent films, you’re definitely going to love the feature-length documentary Unknown Dimension. This is the kind of extra a collector chases. Through clips and interviews with key cast members and crew, the doc covers a lot of ground by focusing on the franchise’s thrills and experiences and what makes the films individually unique and part of the collective narrative. The cherry on top is that, for the most part, it doesn’t feel like the talent speaking has a knife in their side. They get very honest about it all, talking about the missteps along the way and the efforts made to correct them.
So, yes, definitely worth haunting you (again) this Halloween.
2009-2021
Not rated
Director: Oren Peli (1), Tod Williams (2), Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (3 & 4), Christopher Landon (5), Gregory Plotkin (6), William Eubank (7), and Joe Bandelli (doc).
Cast: Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat and Brit Shaw
Label: Paramount Home Entertainment
The Lost Boys (4K)
Oh, it sure is fun to be a vampire – or, at least, it’s fun to watch them in Joel Schumacher’s 1987 junk-food classic The Lost Boys. I mean, how do you not get excited by the reteaming of the Coreys, punk-rock neck biters on motorcycles, Tim Cappello’s sexy saxman and all the times Kiefer Sutherland asks for “Michaellll?” This isn’t a title that sinks its teeth into your brains, but it’s a joyous ride from start to finish, complete with good tunes, fairground fun and 1980s fever.
And it looks and sounds pretty incredible in its jump to 4K for its 35th birthday disc release. Soundwise, it’s got a super solid DTS-HD 5.1 Master Audio track that punches up the vibrancy of key scenes, such as the motor cruise through the sands, while Lou Gramm’s “Lost in the Shadows” immortalizes the moment. The 2160p transfer is simply outstanding, causing elements like the arcade games and neon lights to pop without getting, uh, lost in the shadows. There’s some expected film grain here and there, but the polish is clean enough to distract casual viewers.
I suggest leaving the standard 4K release alone and hunting down a 4K steelbook instead (which may be an eBay chase). I don’t know who designed the cover art for this and the next movie on the list here from Warner Bros., but it terribly represents the film. But if you’re more here for the movie and don’t necessarily care how it shines on the shelf, the standard one (or a digital download) will do the job.
Plus, the archival bonus content from the 2008 Blu-ray release features some fun in-depth discussions and special effects/make-up show-offs to dazzle those who would like to break into the magic of the film. Ready yourself for such special features as an audio commentary with the late Schumacher, a retrospective documentary, a four-part featurette with interviews, a music video and more.
1987
Rated R
Director: Joel Schumacher
Cast: Jason Patric, Corey Haim and Kiefer Sutherland
Label: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Poltergeist (4K)
After 40 years, Tobe Hooper’s horror classic Poltergeist still terrifies. It’s got those moments that cause your skin to crawl and feel like you’re being pulled into the sunken place of nightmares, much like Paranormal Activity. You got me with anything that deals with ghosts, demons, or unseen terrorizers. Fortunately, this scary movie also has a heart (thanks, Mr. Spielberg). You can feel the love among its central family to the point where you root for them and don’t wish cinematic death upon them like a Friday the 13th dead-teenager fest. The clown doll under the bed, the frightening tree outside on a stormy night, a swimming pool full of skeletons – nooooo, but also yessssss.
And a big yes for how Warner Bros. made Poltergeist look and sound on 4K. You can truly hear the tree scratches on the house and all the ghostly voices in a manner that invites your living room to meet at the frames of the TV screen. It absorbs every sonic droplet of this film, and the picture details are lifelike, adding a level of power to its visual storytelling that I haven’t experienced before with Poltergeist. The bright whites, the TV static and the shadow details are mighty impressive.
Unfortunately, WB encased this new disc inside some lousy cover art. The 4K steelbook is better, concentrating on the iconic pool scene, but it’s not a home run either. And equally as unfortunate are the bonus features. There’s a bad two-part documentary about real-world events similar to the film. It’s so phony and unfit to exist on this disc. The seven-minute making-of from 1982 is OK and offers a brief behind-the-scenes look at the making of this film. But this film's mystery is just as fascinating as the story of its making. This is where a thorough, feature-length documentary would come in handy. But then again, I don’t see many of the living cast and crew getting too honest about it all.
So, in the end, I guess you still get an amazing horror movie.
1982
Rated PG (but more PG-13 to today’s standards)
Director: Tobe Hooper
Cast: JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Belson and Heather O’Rourke
Label: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Army of Darkness (Limited Edition Steelbook - 4K)
Roll out the dough for this dynamite horror-comedy release if you want some terror on the lighter, more fun side.
Now, we’re getting into some true collector’s territory — the kind that envelopes incredibly fun movies with genuinely interesting bonus features and decorates it with packaging and design that’s worthy of hanging on your wall. Check out Devon Whitehead’s well-designed cover artwork for Sam Raimi’s blast from the past, 1992’s Army of Darkness, starring groove master Bruce Campbell. It’s a conversation piece that should have Evil Dead fans drooling.
What makes this Scream Factory release even more of a treat is how stacked it is with goodies. There are four discs inside: 1) a filmmakers’ approved new 4K scan of the theatrical cut’s original camera negative on UHD disc; 2) a Blu-ray of the same that includes a feature-length doc and alternate/deleted scenes; 3) a must-see director’s cut on Blu-ray with audio commentary, vintage footage and clips; and 4) an international cut of the film on Blu-ray also containing a television cut, still galleries and photos.
While it’s a bit disappointing that only the theatrical cut exists on 4K (due to how difficult it would be to achieve a seamless 4K restoration of the other versions), it’s still a killer steelbook set. It’s rad that you get all the versions, like the Blade Runner pack, and plenty of extras to keep you busy for the day.
Hail to this king, baby!
1992
Rated R (theatrical), while other versions are not rated.
Director: Sam Raimi
Cast: Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz and Marcus Gilbert
Label: Scream Factory (shoutfactory.com)
The Return of the Living Dead (Collector’s Edition - 4K)
Just as fun as Army of Darkness is the 1985 horror-comedy The Return of the Living Dead. I can’t add any more spoken excellence to this already spectacular work. It’s got the punk-rock energy of The Lost Boys and the gooey greatness of Peter Jackson’s Dead Alive.
Alien creator Dan O’Bannon’s work is arguably as responsible for the zombie formula as George Romero and Lucio Fulci. It’s got an infectious energy, a deliciously ironic attitude with highly quotable dialogue, and some topshelf FX work featuring some juicy gross-’em-out moments. If you want to throw a memorable Halloween party this year, pick this up and fire it up!
Lately, Scream Factory has been putting 4K releases out of the movies they’ve previously released on Blu-ray collector’s editions. In the scheme of things, it’s just a sharper image to the already cool edition you may already own. But if you missed picking up the original collector’s editions during their limited run (especially with that sought-after slipcover), here’s another chance. It’s very classy.
If you’re unfamiliar with the bonus features from the previous release, you’ll have an absolute ball running through the various commentary tracks, behind-the-scenes featurettes and one conversation with the late O’Bannon.
1985
Rated R.
Director: Dan O’Bannon
Cast: Thom Mathews, James Karen and Beverly Randolph
Label: Scream Factory (shoutfactory.com)
Two Witches
Now we’re branching off into territory that’s for those who have very acquired tastes. From the cover art, it might appear that you’re picking up a witches' movie from the 1970s. It’s got a Season of the Witch/Suspiria look to it. That’s what pulled me in — something that’s well-designed and has a classic vibe to it has to be somewhat worth your time.
To be honest, I don’t get down much on Arrow Video’s Blu-ray releases of newer titles. Often, they are extraordinarily colorful and stylized movies that look like they were shot on iPhones. While that’s the case here, Two Witches conjures up a mesmerizing art display. Just as the cover indicates, the make-up effects and overall details are what drive your curiosity through the film.
The two-parter is admirably ambitious, using a literature/chapter format that centers on two witches, as the title indicates. The admittedly weaker first half revolves around an expectant mother who is bewitched one day and endures all kinds of nightmares that run up the jump-scare tally. It’s more of an FX showreel than anything, but the actors are committed.
The second, better half is more competently made, focusing on a young witch’s (a very good Rebekah Kennedy) doomed relationship with her roommate. Think Single White Female tossed in a witch’s cauldron. It’s got some memorably brutal sequences, too. Look out for a scene of a levitated naked man and all the microwaved-looking faces. The sound effects and editing are another wicked touch.
As a result, it’s a mixed brew, narratively speaking. But the aesthetics (as well as the talents’ passion observed in the disc’s bonus features) are very delicious and may be worth the snag if you’re into that sort of thing. Otherwise, you might want to stick with the films reviewed above.
2021
Not rated.
Director: Pierre Tsigaridis
Cast: Rebekah Kennedy, Tim Fox and Belle Adams
Label: Arrow Video (mvdshop.com)
Don’t Open Till Christmas
This is the point of the article where quality is at the lowest point of the southern hemisphere. Vinegar Syndrome is known for distributing the most awe-striking spitshines of movies that were nearly lost to sands of time. They are the VHS tapes that are likely worth hundreds of dollars because there are so few copies of them. To greater warn you, it’s the kind of schlocky material that likely played in X-rated movie theaters back in the day.
1984’s Don’t Open Till Christmas is a dirty movie with a funny premise – well, for those with a twisted sense of humor. Set in London before Christmas, a maniac with a mask like Alice, Sweet, Alice, is out for the blood of those who are dressed like Santa Claus. So, it’s like the reversed idea of Silent Night, Deadly Night. And boy, does it get bloody. Prime your nerves and teeth for a slew of stabbings, gunshots and one bathroom stall castration scene. Eek!
This is far from a movie made for the casual viewer. The people who likely saw this at the time of its release probably forgot about the movie as soon as they left. It doesn’t make a lasting impression. But like many of Vinegar Syndrome’s titles, the joy comes from the company you watch them with. So, wrangle together your most twisted pals who don’t have sensitive stomachs and make your own commentary track for what unfolds here.
If you don’t like it, there’s a chance the bonus features may turn your feelings around. I’ve had this happen on a few VS titles. The folks who made this disc have so much love for forgotten nasty films that you can’t help but feel it when you’re watching the special features. The time that went into hunting down these stars and filmmakers, interviewing them and piecing them together with clips and artwork doesn’t get lost on the viewer. The craftsmanship of these discs (restoration included) is the ultimate value.
1984
Not rated.
Director: Edmund Purdom (and Alan Birkinshaw)
Cast: Edmund Purdom, Mark Jones and Caroline Munro
Label: Vinegar Syndrome (vinegarsyndrome.com)
Blood Delirium
A few notches up on the disturbing-movie meter is 1988’s Blood Delirium. Get a load of this synopsis: “Saint Simon, a deranged and maniac painter, believes that he is the reincarnation of Vincent van Gogh…[and later discovers] that human blood may hold the key to unlocking his true creative potential.” You either laughed at or stopped reading that synopsis, and that ultimately informs your purchase plan here.
Many of my same feelings carry over from Don’t Open Till Christmas. It’s an extremely, extremely unsettling movie. You will see men do unspeakable things to women that deserve no recommendation. But if you can fast-forward around those moments to catch a glimpse of the art direction, such as a maggot-covered skull and the blood-painted art, maybe you can sync up with this. But the fans of these kinds of films probably already know about its release and don’t need my words to tip them toward it. Even the back cover description knows all this: "a non-stop assault on good taste.” So, you have to giggle over the no-care attitude.
1988
Not rated.
Director: Sergio Bergonzelli
Cast: John Phillip Law, Brigitte Christensen and Gordon Mitchell
Label: Vinegar Syndrome (vinegarsyndrome.com)
To speed up your Halloween buying, all titles may also be available for purchase at Denton's Movie Trading Co.