From Arrow Video, Scream Factory and Vinegar Syndrome, here are eight Blu-ray/4K UHD disc releases fit for Halloween consumption.

These eight home entertainment disc sets, both refurbished classics and maybe not so classic, are calculated to give you goosebumps. Some act more as speed bumps, but which are which in the season of the witch? 

'Paranormal Activity' Blu-ray Set

For the first time in one complete set, all seven terrifying 'Paranormal Activity' movies come together. This limited-edition, collector's set includes the latest chapter on Blu-ray for the first time: 'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin,' which debuted exclusively on Paramount+.

Paranormal Activity (The Ultimate Chills Collection - Blu-ray)

'The Lost Boys' 4K UHD Art

When a single mother and her two sons move to the sleepy seaside California town of Santa Carla, they discover much more than they anticipated in this visually stunning blend of hip humor, horror and rock 'n' roll about the most compelling group of contemporary vampires ever to put fang to vein.
'Poltergeist' 4K UHD Art

A typical family in a quiet suburb of a normal California faces a frightening ordeal when its home is invaded by a Poltergeist. Late one night, 10-year-old Carol Anne Freeling (Heather O'Rourke) hears a voice coming from inside the television set. At first, the spirits that invade the Freeling's home seem like playful children. But then they turn angry. And when Carol Anne is pulled from this world into another, Steve and Diane Freeling (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams) turn to an exorcist (Zelda Rubinstein) in this horror classic from director Tobe Hooper (Texas Chainsaw Massacre films) and producer/screenwriter Steven Spielberg.
'Army of Darkness' 4K Steelbook Art

Bound in human flesh and inked in blood, the ancient "Necronomicon" – the Book of the Dead – unleashes unspeakable evil upon mankind in director Sam Raimi's ('Darkman,' 'Drag Me To Hell') outrageously hilarious third chapter in his 'Evil Dead' Trilogy.
'The Return of the Living Dead' 4K UHD Art

Available for the first time being released on 4K UHD™ format, this highly anticipated release features New 4K scan (2022) from the original camera negative and comes loaded with bonus content. Loyal fans and collectors ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive rolled 18x24 poster featuring the original theatrical artwork, available while supplies last.
'Two Witches' Blu-ray Art

This throwback to classic European horror is split into two terrifying tales of witchery. The first focuses on a young mother-to-be who is convinced she has received the "evil eye" from an old hag she comes across while out at dinner. In a misguided attempt to counteract the evil eye, she consults a Ouija board with the help of some friends, resulting in the release of dark forces. Meanwhile, a grad student and her new roommate grapple with rising tensions after a violent incident involving a man one of them brought home.
'Don't Open Till Christmas' Blu-ray Art

The product of an extremely troubled production, 'Don't Open Till Christmas' was the second stalk-and-slash collaboration between legendary exploitation producer Dick Randall and former matinée idol Edmund Purdom, after 1982’s deliciously bonkers 'Pieces.' Originally conceived as Purdom’s directorial debut, the resulting footage was considered such a mess that much of it was rewritten and reshot by director Alan Birkinshaw under a pseudonym.
'Blood Delirium' Blu-ray Art

A sublimely twisted shocker from late '80s Italy, Sergio Bergonzelli’s 'Blood Delirium' is a non-stop assault on good taste, with gut-pulling murders, graphic sex, and a whole host of other perversions.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

