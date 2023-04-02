Listeners across the U.S. will learn about Denton’s music scene during the broadcast of the nationally-syndicated radio program World Cafe series, the “Sense of Place: Denton.”
The program will feature music venue Dan’s Silverleaf, Denton-based bands Midlake and Brave Combo and the University of North Texas’s collegiate jazz program from April 4 -7.
“Telling the story of Denton musicians intrigued all of us,” Word Cafe host Raina Douris said. “It felt like something that we could do and bring a new story to our listeners.”
Douris said Chicago was the previous city the program focused on. In the course of research for the next city to feature, Denton kept coming up in conversation among her team members.
“We were like, how can we shift our focus to maybe a smaller city that has a huge musical impact in a thriving arts and music scene but maybe isn’t as well known around the country to all of our listeners?” Douris said.
What to expect during its four-episode run
Content for the series was recorded in February by Douris, contributing host Stephen Kallao, senior producer Kimberly Junod and producer Miguel Perez.
Tuesday, April 4 – Dan’s Silverleaf
To kick off the “Sense of Place: Denton” series, listeners will learn about Dan’s Silverleaf owner Dan Mojica, who opened his first bar in Denton in the ‘90s and has hosted various artists ranging from Norah Jones to Slobberbone.
Listeners will get the chance to learn how Mojica changed the city through his love of music and what makes the venue a place for artists and audiences to keep coming back.
“He [Dan Mojica] creates this very welcoming space for musicians and for audiences, and he has this desire to kind of facilitate this exchange of art and music — I just think it’s so interesting,” Douris said.
Wednesday, April 5 – First collegiate jazz program
This episode will focus on the University of North Texas’ collegiate jazz program and its impact as the nation’s first collegiate jazz program.
Contributing Host Kallao attends a rehearsal of world-renowned One O’Clock Lab Band, the student jazz ensemble that’s been nominated for seven Grammys and has toured the world and performed with countless jazz icons.
Kallao spoke with the band’s director, Alan Baylock, to discover how Denton became an unlikely jazz mecca. Some students also share what it takes to make the cut.
Thursday, April 6 – Midlake band archive interview
The episode will focus on the previous interview of Midlake, the Denton-based folk rock band.
The episode focuses on Midlake’s turning point moment for the band — as their original lead singer, Tim Smith, left in the middle of recording their fourth album, Antiphon.
Band members will discuss the change and what Denton means to them and will play a session.
Midlake formed from the UNT jazz program over two decades ago but quickly moved away from that genre to embrace a more diverse set of influences.
Friday, April 7 — Brave Combo feature
The series concludes with a feature of Brave Combo, the Denton-based Polka, rock and worldbeat band
Polka music has taken Brave Combo from Denton to some wild places — Japan, a brief appearance in an episode of The Simpsons and a performance at David Byrne’s wedding.
Listeners will get to know that the band doesn’t play traditional polka — they play it hard and fast like a rock band.
Douris said she went to the band’s rehearsal space and spoke with members Carl Finch and Jeffrey Barnes to discuss why they love polka music and why it might be the most punk genre. Their music also tells a story — stories such as on the importance of immigrants.
“They’re just so articulate and knowledgeable about that stuff,” Douris said. “And I feel like I got a real music education in the time I was sitting with them, but they’re also super fun. Like, they get that music is supposed to be fun.”
Since 2011, the Philadelphia-based World Cafe team has visited music hotspots around the globe, where they capture each city’s sights — sounds in exclusive studio sessions with local musicians — and interviews with musical influencers.
“Sense of Place” is heard on the 280 radio stations nationwide that carry World Cafe and online.
North Texas listeners can hear the “Sense of Place: Denton” series on KXT-FM 91.7 during its broadcast of World Cafe weeknights at 11 pm or online.
