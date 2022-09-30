'Smile' Movie Premiere at Fantastic Fest - Image 1

Inspire your nightmares with 'Smile' and our video interviews from the horror film's Fantastic Fest premiere on Sept. 22. Director Parker Finn (front, right) and star Sosie Bacon (front, center) talk about the unique scares and going Godzilla on a cheeseburger. 

 Courtesy of Fantastic Fest. Photo Credit: Jack Plunkett.

AUSTIN, TEXAS Smile! The spooky season has arrived, and there’s a new terror on the cinematic block.

Written and directed by relative newcomer Parker Finn, Smile stars Sosie Bacon (Wyrm, Mare of Easttown) as a psychologist who starts experiencing frightening encounters following a traumatizing event with a peculiar patient.

'Smile' World Premiere Images

Correction: Sosie Bacon's character name is "Dr. Rose Cotter" and not "Dr. Rose Cutter."

