Inspire your nightmares with 'Smile' and our video interviews from the horror film's Fantastic Fest premiere on Sept. 22. Director Parker Finn (front, right) and star Sosie Bacon (front, center) talk about the unique scares and going Godzilla on a cheeseburger.
Courtesy of Fantastic Fest. Photo Credit: Jack Plunkett.
AUSTIN, TEXAS –Smile! The spooky season has arrived, and there’s a new terror on the cinematic block.
Written and directed by relative newcomer Parker Finn,Smilestars Sosie Bacon (Wyrm,Mare of Easttown) as a psychologist who starts experiencing frightening encounters following a traumatizing event with a peculiar patient.
Expect vibes similar toIt FollowsandThe Ringto follow. So, if that’s your cup of horror-flavored tea, prime your fears with our video interviews with Finn and Bacon.
'Smile' Movie Still 1
Sosie Bacon stars in the new horror film 'Smile,' directed by Parker Finn.
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.
'Smile' Movie Premiere at Fantastic Fest - Image 2
'Smile' star Sosie Bacon, left, and writer-director Parker Finn speaking at a post-screening Q&A following the film's world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 22.
Courtesy of Fantastic Fest. Photo credit: Jack Plunkett.
'Smile' Movie Premiere - Fantastic Fest - Image 3
'Smile' star Sosie Bacon, left, and writer-director Parker Finn on the red carpet ahead of the film's world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 22.
Courtesy of Fantastic Fest. Photo credit: Jack Plunkett.
The Denton Record-Chroniclesat down with Parker Finn and Sosie Bacon in Austin, Texas, where the film held its premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 22. In the below video interviews, film critic Preston Barta talks to the talent about producing unique scares, destroying a cheeseburger in one scene, and how the film can create more human empathy. Enjoy the conversations and catch Smile in theaters today!