The Denton Public Library will have a truck-themed literacy event from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
During the free "Truck Time Literacy Night," children's book author Katy Beebe will launch her new book, Thunder Trucks, published by Disney-Hyperion. Children can meet the author and enjoy a truck-themed story time and themed crafts.
The library will block off part of its parking lot for trucks that children can touch, climb in and explore. Attendees will be able to explore FEMA's mobile command unit, construction trucks and emergency vehicles.