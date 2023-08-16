Some concerts begin with a friendly wave from a band before launching into a popular song to get a rise out of the audience from the onset. American alternative rock group The Smashing Pumpkins, however, kicked its Dallas-Texas show off last night, Aug. 15, at the Dos Equis Pavilion with otherworldly atmospheric sounds and a light show that could only be compared to what it must feel like to watch an alien spacecraft land on a stage.
Thousands of fans watched dazzled as the Close Encounters of the Third Kind-like opening transitioned into the distorted guitar riffs and hi-hat hits of the Pumpkins’ track “The Everlasting Gaze,” off their 2000 album Machina/The Machines of God. From there, the good times rolled on as they played a nearly two-hour set of hits well mixed with deeper cuts.
Heads bobbed and horns went up for songs like Siamese Dream’s “Today” and “Disarm” and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ “Jellybelly” and “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” the latter of which gave the Pumpkins its 2023 tour name (“The World is a Vampire Tour”).
The Pumpkins were also not afraid to veer off course, extending songs into jam sessions and putting acoustic renditions on more orchestrated sounds, like “Tonight, Tonight,” which frontman Billy Corgan and guitarist James Iha played together to bring the lights down and allow subtle sonic poetry to take over.
The Pumpkins also surprised attendees with their own dark covers of the Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime” and Manfred Mann’s “Hubble Bubble (Toil and Trouble).” The former cover song featured fun and comical twists of the lyrics, such as “You may find yourself in… Dallas f—ing Texas!”
Corgan and Co. maintained the energy throughout, leaving room for playful banter in between songs, fun pokes at certain Dallas sports teams, and conversations with audience members. A major highlight was when a fan shouted that it was their birthday, to which Corgan cheekily replied, “I don’t care if it’s your birthday.” The punctuation to the moment arrived when Iha swatted Corgan’s words away with a more sincere “happy birthday” to that fan.
Other highlights included a rainbow explosion of lights during what was arguably the best live and rocking song of the evening, titled “Spellbinding,” off their newly-released rock opera album ATUM. The track sounds like a youthful bike adventure through the streets with friends, where an ‘80s-spiked keyboard accompanies Corgan’s impressive vocal range. It was a concert moment for the time capsule – as was one of the band’s closing songs, “1979.” It perhaps brought about the most beautiful stretch of the Pumpkins’ set, featuring devotees swaying as they joined the band, soulfully exclaiming, “We don’t even care!” Time felt like it stopped for everyone, and it was one to remember.
Two equally as incredible acts opened for The Smashing Pumpkins: New York rockers Interpol and the California-based Rival Sons.
Rival Sons warmed up the crowd with their sound, something that exists somewhere among Chris Cornell, Jim Morrison and Robert Plant. Even the security guards had to turn around from their posts to crack a peek at lead vocalist Jay Buchanan, who should be considered for the Guinness Book of World Records for how long he can hold a note.
Interpol played for over an hour, with 13 tracks in total. It was a respectfully straight-laced performance that mainly allowed the music and lyrics to captivate. Although, frontman Paul Banks’ sunshades just may be the epitome of cool.
An argument could be made that Interpol is the Denzel Washington of rock bands: They’re not too interested in showboating. They simply want to shut up, play, and not move about the stage too wildly. The only downside of the band’s set, however, was that their light show was too strobe-happy. Many fans took their peepers to the floor or sky during those lengthy bits.
In all, the concert was a great way to cap off Tuesday. The weather, although still baking, especially if you were in the lawn seats at the Pavilion, was a cooler, breezier than usual hot August night. Most seemed to have walked away deeply resonating with the Pumpkins’ lyric, “Today is the greatest.”
"The World is a Vampire Tour" continues this week in Arizona, Alabama and Florida, and goes through Sept. 9. Check the Pumpkins’ website to catch one of their other North American shows, and hear the band’s new three-act, 33-song album ATUM today wherever you listen to or purchase your music.
