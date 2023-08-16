The Smashing Pumpkins - Dallas 2023 Concert - Photo 1

The Smashing Pumpkins playing Dallas on Aug. 15 at the Dos Equis Pavilion during its 2023 North American "The World is a Vampire Tour." Special guests Interpol and Rival Sons accompanied.

 Photo by Preston Barta.

Some concerts begin with a friendly wave from a band before launching into a popular song to get a rise out of the audience from the onset. American alternative rock group The Smashing Pumpkins, however, kicked its Dallas-Texas show off last night, Aug. 15, at the Dos Equis Pavilion with otherworldly atmospheric sounds and a light show that could only be compared to what it must feel like to watch an alien spacecraft land on a stage. 

Thousands of fans watched dazzled as the Close Encounters of the Third Kind-like opening transitioned into the distorted guitar riffs and hi-hat hits of the Pumpkins’ track “The Everlasting Gaze,” off their 2000 album Machina/The Machines of God. From there, the good times rolled on as they played a nearly two-hour set of hits well mixed with deeper cuts. 

The Smashing Pumpkins - Dallas 2023 - Photo 3

Dallas-Fort Worth area fans at The Smashing Pumpkins/Interpol concert on Aug. 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park.
The Smashing Pumpkins - Dallas 2023 - Photo 2

The Smashing Pumpkins performing "Perfect," off their 1998 Adore album, at The Smashing Pumpkins/Interpol concert in Dallas on Aug. 15.
Interpol - Dallas 2023 - Photo 1

Interpol frontman Paul Banks performing "Toni," off their 2022 The Other Side of Make-Believe album, at The Smashing Pumpkins/Interpol concert in Dallas on Aug. 15.
Interpol - Dallas 2023 - Photo 2

Interpol performing "Evil," off their 2004 album Antics, at The Smashing Pumpkins/Interpol concert in Dallas on Aug. 15.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

