A Quiet Place (Mondo 4K Steelbook)
★★★★½
Rated PG-13, 90 minutes.
With Part II just around the corner, A Quiet Place is making a return trip. Paramount Home Entertainment teamed up with Austin-based company Mondo for a stunning 4K, Blu-ray and Digital HD combo Steelbook.
The new release features artwork inspired by artist Matt Ryan Robin’s original Mondo poster, which highlights the film’s iconic red string lights to denote danger on the central family’s farm. While there are no additional supplemental materials (the discs are identical to the previous 4K release), the shimmering metal jacket and protective plastic slipcover snowball in one wicked collector’s item.
In the thunderous A Quiet Place, a catastrophic global event has turned the world dark and silent. Humanity has been virtually wiped out by blind, Demogorgon-looking monsters with a keen sense of hearing. That means if you step on a nail, knock over a lantern, or, better yet, deliver a baby, you better hope you don’t let a noise slip. These creatures hunt like sharks waiting for blood to fall in the water. How they got here doesn’t matter in filmmaker-actor John Krasinski’s eyes. (Although, it looks like Part II is going to answer those questions.)
It’s a narrative that’s been gutted to its bare bones. Everything you learn about the principal family’s fight for survival is picked up by subtle visual cues, such as laying down sand to eliminate noise, using cotton balls for board game pieces and painting floorboards to tiptoe around the creaks. They also cleverly communicate with sign language and lights (that’s where the new Steelbook cover comes in). It’s clear Krasinski mapped this film out carefully with co-writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. There isn’t a stone left unturned.
Pulling triple-duty, Krasinski embodies the kind of caring father I strive to be. His character’s heart weighs heavy because of events from his past. Still, he never wants his family (including Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Krasinski’s real-life wife Emily Blunt) to give up hope of someday finding a weakness for the monsters and taking back their world.
A Quiet Place is hindquarter-clenching suspense that’s packaged in an excellent 4K picture presentation and chilling atmospheric sounds. It’s a classic, down and dirty sci-fi horror with thematic elements that challenge the viewer’s stomach and hearts, no matter how many times you’ve seen it.
It’s hard to envision Krasinski building upon this great work with an equally-as-impressive continuation, but the early buzz is good for Part II. So, refresh yourself with this exceptional product.
Extras: The 38th official Mondo X Steelbook release (available to preorder through BestBuy.com today) includes a behind-the-scenes making-of special and two featurettes that highlight the sound editing and visual effects.
One hopes Paramount will create a double-pack after the new chapter hits the streets and have Krasinski do a filmmaker’s audio commentary. He’s a director whom I would love to know more about his storytelling process.
Charlie’s Angels (2019) (2 stars) — Speaking of being a triple-threat entertainer, Elizabeth Banks has put together a new Charlie’s Angels movie. As a writer-director, she makes steps forward for cinema by putting a global cast in an energetic, new spin on the franchise. But as a movie, with its lackluster script and stake-less action, it also takes many steps back.
Banks’ take — which she co-stars in, too — is a silly entry. Its heart is in the right place, and it showcases a show-stopping performance from Aladdin’s Naomi Scott. Still, it isn’t very easy to shake the feeling that it plays like it was written decades ago, when believability didn’t seem to matter as much. When your movie begins with Kristen Stewart telling a guy, “Oh, baby, baby, you swiped right! I’m your girlfriend now,” just before head-butting him unconscious, you know a grimacing face may surface quite often — and it does.
Ultimately, Charlie’s Angels is nothing new. A dangerous technology is out there in the world. Some shady people are behind it. The ladies (Scott, Stewart and Ella Balinska) working for the mysterious Charles Townsend are called into action. They’re part of a security and investigative agency called Charlie’s Angels, and they have recently expanded internationally.
It’s a movie where you can expect lots of double-crossings, CGI, poppy music and cartoonish antics. If only Charlie’s Angels had the liveliness and sense of fun that it has during its final moments and mid-credit sequences, it would have likely been something memorable. Unfortunately, there’s no room for its creativity to fly.
Rated PG-13, 118 minutes.
Extras: The Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Blu-ray-DVD combo release includes a gag reel, deleted and extended scenes, a music video (featuring Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey) and four behind-the-scenes featurettes (where the cast and crew talk about how it was an ideal time to bring the Angels back, what they wanted to achieve and what it was like working with each other).
Paris is Burning (five stars) — I have my professor at University of North Texas, Dr. Harry M. Benshoff, to thank for my knowledge of this film. I can honestly say that my movie tastes most developed from taking his classes. Thanks, teach!
One of the many great movies that Benshoff introduced me to was the 1990 documentary Paris is Burning — which has now been welcomed into the Criterion Collection with a striking restoration and retrospective interviews.
The film is a beautifully simplistic chronicling of the late 1980s drag scene in New York. Combining footage shot at several ballrooms and interviews, we see the bizarre married with the heartfelt and mundane. The clubhouse where these vogue events were held was a safe zone for gay and transgender people to meet up, dance like they’re in a Madonna music video and be a family.
The realities of this spotlighted world are what give the movie its emotional heft. Some faced daily violence, abuse and rejection — making you wish that you could reach through the television screen to hug them happy. Many of their costumes were either stolen goods or financed by prostitution. However, despite the hardships, they had a lot of courage and hope, and it’s so infectious.
Similar to Netflix’s popular Cheer series, they often come from broken homes but find comfort in exercising their passions. You can’t help but root for them to achieve grand status. But sadly, some were not met with their deserved fairytale endings. That’s the reality of the situation that makes Paris is Burning so heartbreakingly impactful.
Pick up Criterion’s Blu-ray of the film and feel yourself grow with perspective. It’s a cherishable event to behold again and again.
Not rated, 76 minutes.
Extras: The Criterion Collection Blu-ray release (now available through criterion.com, or at your local Barnes & Noble and Movie Trading Co.) includes a new 2K digital restoration (supervised by director Jennie Livingston, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack); a new conversation between Livingston, ball community members Sol Pendavis and Freddie Pendavis, and filmmaker Thomas Allen Harris (it’s a sweet trip down memory lane after 30 years); over an hour of never-before-seen outtakes (which are always a treasure to see); a 2005 audio commentary; a very unique 1991 episode of The Joan Rivers Show (featuring various ball community members and Livingston); a trailer and an essay by filmmaker Michelle Parkerson and a 1991 review by poet Essex Hemphill.
One Missed Call — Arrow Video Trilogy (three and a half stars) — I said it a few times, and I’ll say it again: Arrow Video packages some of the most exciting Blu-rays to own ever. There’s a particular texture to them, their thick booklet approach and attention-grabbing cover art. And not only are they easy on the eyes, but whenever they do collections of movie series, they are matched with spectacular bonus content and often creepy material.
Recently, Arrow Video put together iconic J-horror films One Missed Call 1-3 (2003-2006) into one thrilling set, and for the first time! Swimming in the same spooky pond as The Ring and The Grudge series, the One Missed Call franchise puts a modern, high-tech twist on Japanese folklore.
In the first (and best) installment, directed by genre maestro Takashi Miike (Audition and First Love), a young student (Battle Royale‘s Anna Nagata) received a phone message from her future self during her final moments of life. Two days later, she faces her inevitable and dreadful demise. As the curse spreads, a surviving friend (Battle Royale‘s Ko Shibasaki) and a detective (Shinichi Tsutsumi) work together to snuff it out.
One Missed Call 2, noticeably brought to us without Miike’s talents, is a bland rehashing of old themes, mediocre acting and stilted dialogue. It definitely feels rushed, and the ghost story is far less interesting than its predecessor. Sometimes it’s even too complicated for its own good and may require a pen to keep up with everything. However, it admittedly has its moments of terror, especially anything involving its long-haired villainess.
The third chapter, One Missed Call 3: Final, isn’t quite the hang-up one might think it is. Usually, by the No.3, all the creative juice has been squeezed out. But there are still a few drops in the mix, even if it suffers from many of the same problems as the first sequel. I’d argue it’s better than One Missed Call 2. The rules have been changed a bit. Victims can forward their death messages to others to save their necks, which gets into a whole new pool of interest. Scenes such as the washing machine moment and the last death spike the horror punch.
None of the films reached their full potential, but each one has varying degrees of well-executed horror. They must have done something right if they made three of them, a television series and a 2008 American remake.
All films are not rated. One Missed Call is 112 minutes; One Missed Call 2 is 105 minutes and One Missed Call: Final is 109 minutes.
Extras: The two-disc Blu-ray trilogy set (available today through MVDshop.com) includes a cardboard slipcover with newly commissioned artwork by Matt Griffin (that you cannot stop running your finger across because it’s so neat to the touch); a new audio commentary for the first film; making-of documentaries (some of which are just a series of behind-the-scenes shots with a few interviews sprinkled in — not a full-on documentary); interviews both new and old; TV specials; music videos; short films; and trailers and TV spots.
Also available on disc: Beauty and the Beast (1991) on 4K; Beauty and the Beast (2017) on 4K; Bombshell; Inherit the Viper; Little Joe; Salesman (1968, a Criterion Collection release); Seven Worlds, One Planet; Spies in Disguise; and Uncut Gems.