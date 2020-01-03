Two clowns walk into a movie store...
The Joker
★★★★
Rated R, 122 minutes.
Available Tuesday on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. Available today on Digital HD.
There’s no better way to encapsulate the experience of watching Joker other than to call it disorienting. The film puts you in this strange state of mind, and you won’t be entirely sure what to make of it. You are essentially following around a corrupt soul who slowly slips into madness. And because you follow him every step in the journey, you begin to ask yourself: Is it OK that I feel for him? Is it appropriate that I laugh at some of the things he does or what happens to him?
Joker is a film that is simply trying to elicit a response and provoke viewers. It is not what you will be expecting from a big-budget movie with a DC logo slapped on it. How the director of the Hangover trilogy (and other bro comedies) made something that is on par with Taxi Driver is utterly shocking. So prepare to be upset, offended, disturbed and amazed that a mainstream piece of art dares to go where it does.
Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker sees a top-of-the-line Joaquin Phoenix portraying Arthur Fleck as he spirals into becoming one of Gotham’s greatest criminal masterminds. We watch as he is beaten in the streets and is constantly ridiculed by those around him.
Whether it’s a colleague at his professional clown job or those he encounters as a failed stand-up comedian, it all feeds into the idea of Arthur becoming the next Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro’s character from Taxi Driver). He’s the kind of guy you look at and are immediately scared of because you have no clue what he is thinking or what he’s capable of. (Any long stares of him smoking a cigarette is only something Freddy Krueger could conjure up.)
If you leave Joker angry, it’s a completely natural reaction to have. It was born to ruffle your feathers. It’s not exactly the most inviting movie to watch again, either. But regardless of what end of the appreciation spectrum you land on, one thing is for sure: You will never forget it.
4K quality: The cinematography for Joker is beautiful, and it shines brighter in the UHD presentation. The late 1970s/early ‘80s production decor pops, with the definition and contrast flexing its quality. The ending sequence, especially, is remarkably stunning.
Extras: The special features aren’t as cool as you’d hope for with a complex movie such as this. However, at the same time, I can understand wanting to keep the magic in the bottle. Fortunately, there are two exceptional features worth slow-dancing in a burning room over.
One is a 20-minute behind-the-scenes featurette that shows the filmmakers and Phoenix discussing their process for crafting the character and film. As you’ll learn, a lot came from the moment. Phoenix says the Joker is so erratic that you can’t calculate his every movie. You have to let him be. It seems like a bit of a pretentious answer on paper but watching a series of alternate takes solidify that there’s no other way they could have done it. This method causes the character to be more mysterious and frightening.
The other extras are minute-long specials, one of which is an image gallery. But for those who value audio commentaries, there’s one from Phillips that’s worth the plunge.
Wrinkles the Clown (three and a half stars) - This documentary is more than a collection of information; it’s an experience. It happens to be one of the most unique movie-going experiences I’ve ever had. It’s refreshing when a movie can make you believe you’re watching one thing and play you for a fool.
At first, Wrinkles the Clown appears to be a flat-out documentary about a masked Florida man who trades in terrorizing misbehaved children. If parents want to iron out their child’s attitude, just call Wrinkles. Then, the film begins to take the shape of an all-nonsense feature. You know the type: junk food entertainment that reads like those tabloid magazines you see at a grocery store checkout. But then, it pulls the rug from under you entirely and gives you something real. It’s an experiment with real bite, and the results are damn scary.
As I said in my theatrical review, it’s “a new kind of nightmare.” It’s so twisted and crazy (similar to my feelings watching Netflix’s The Confession Killer) that I am itching to share all its secrets. Please pick it up fast!
Not rated, 78 minutes.
Extras: The DVD release from Magnolia Home Entertainment contains deleted scenes. These cut moments are mostly more phone calls and interviews that illustrate the varied reactions people have had to Wrinkles, such as upset parents, kids who act out of violence because of his existence, and even people who are turned on by him.
Slaughterhouse-Five (three and a half stars) - Directed by George Roy Hill (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid) and based on Kurt Vonnegut’s classic 1969 sci-fi novel, 1972’s Slaughterhouse-Five is a time-traveling mind-bender much like HBO’s Watchmen. (I wouldn’t be surprised if this story inspired Dr. Manhattan’s character.)
Newly restored by Arrow Video, the film is about a mild-mannered young man named Billy Pilgrim (Michael Sacks) who finds himself “unstuck in time.” He had contact with aliens at one point in his life and no longer exists in singular moments. Billy slips in and out of memories like they are happening in real-time, at all times.
As author and critic Troy Howarth stated in the new audio commentary, at the start, the film jumps around in time to a puzzling degree. Its structure will make or break the story to you. But if you can stick with it, it’s astonishing how this film uses parallel editing to elevate its impact. Detailing key events from history and the formative years of Billy’s life, Slaughterhouse-Five is an exceptional achievement in psychology that asks many existential equals to mull over.
Rated R, 103 minutes.
Extras: The Arrow Video release (available now through MVDShop.com) includes reversible cover art, featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Corey Brickley. There’s an extremely informative audio commentary that stands out as the best among the bonus content. Rounding out the features are new interviews (with talent and appreciators) and a theatrical trailer.
Also releasing this week on Blu-ray and DVD: Big Little Lies: Season 2, Depraved, Girl on the Third Floor, The Lighthouse, The Shed, and Trespassers.