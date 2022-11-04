'Aftersun' and 'Enola Holmes 2' Feature Photo

Opening this week on the big screen and small: A24's 'Aftersun' and Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2.'

 Courtesy of A24 and Netflix.

This weekend, run around with a teen sleuth or slow down with the memory of a father and daughter’s vacation.

'Aftersun' Still 1

At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie (Frankie Corio, pictured right) treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal, pictured left). As a world of adolescence creeps into view, beyond her eye Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood. Twenty years later, Sophie's tender recollections of their last holiday become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't.
'Enola Holmes 2' Still 1

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

