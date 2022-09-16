Whodunnits have been around for a long time, but it seems like filmmakers Rian Johnson (Knives Out) and Quentin Tarantino (The Hateful Eight) have sparked a new appetite for them, especially when they’re able to poke fun at themselves and society at large.
If you’re craving some more of this action, this weekend has a double dose of it that hits you right in your bone – Confess, Fletch and See How They Run. Both works feature fun, recognizable talent running amok, sniffing out the clues to find out who or what is responsible for the murders within. The compellingness of their mysteries varies, but the laughs are consistent across the board.
Let’s begin with the better of the two: See How They Run, an Agatha Christie mystery spoof starring a detective duo played by Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan.
Rockwell portrays seasoned Inspector Stoppard and Ronan is rookie Constable Stalker – fantastically named and performed. They team up to solve a murder in London’s West End theater district during the 1950s. Stoppard and Stalker investigate the seedy underbelly of England’s most glamorous of artists, including notable directors, playwrights and actors (Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson and Harris Dickinson).
Between See How They Run and Confess, Fletch, this is the one that has the less predictable mystery and most absorbing energy. It’s got that Wes Anderson feel with its stacked roster of colorful characters, careful camerawork, and a pace and comedic flow to which you can snap your finger. It’s an absolute joy to be around and quite clever. It may not have the narrative firepower to stick around in your mind like Knives Out, but it’s served like a comforting, warm cup of tea with a few new spices thrown in to keep your pinky out and on your toes.
And then there’s Confess, Fletch, which may very well be the most quotable comedy of the year. It may be the more tonally inconsistent of the two movies, but when the laughs hit, they are core memories. It’s got that silly feel where the talent plays it super seriously, and that only elevates the material more.
Director Greg Mottola (Superbad and Adventureland) is gifted at that sort of thing. He knows how to take something that looks like it will be your run-of-the-mill story and punches it up with unexpected charm and smarts. Try to keep up with all the knee-slapping one-liners here. If you laugh too hard because of one, you’ll miss the other. So, it warrants several viewings just to basket all its genius.
Confess, Fletch is, of course, based on the Gregory Mcdonald books that now has Jon Hamm in the role that made Chevy Chase a recognizable name. Hamm is Irwin M. Fletch, a.k.a. Fletch. He’s an unconventional sleuth who cannot keep himself from sticking his nose into mysteries. However, this time, Fletch becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while trying to uncover the thief behind a stolen art collection. He’s got to prove his innocence and find out who is the true killer on his long list of suspects.
Is it a clean-freak, EDM-loving art dealer (Kyle MacLachlan); a chatty, pot-smoking neighbor (a scene-stealing Annie Mumolo); a hot-and-bothered Italian countess (a deliciously hilarious Marcia Gay Harden); or a trophy wife (Lucy Punch) who likes use a vocabulary that’s beyond her reach?
Even if the mystery lacks steam, it's the character work that really powers Confess, Fletch. You will not soon forget the obliviousness and personalities among the lineup here. It’s like watching a full movie with a character who is equal parts Jim and Michael from The Office. He’ll say some of the most ridiculous things (like how he pees a lot when he’s hungry, just like a dog), but he’ll follow it up with something rather astute. It’s cut from the same cloth as Talladega Nights and Dumb and Dumber, and it’s a hoot.