'Confess, Fletch' and 'See How They Run' Feature Image

Who doesn't love a good murder mystery story? How two of them? Sam Rockwell and Jon Hamm play two different but very funny sleuths in separate movies releasing this weekend. Both are worth your time. Pictured, left: Jon Hamm as the title character in 'Confess, Fletch.' Pictured, right: Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan in 'See How They Run.'

 Images courtesy of Miramax/Paramount Movies and Fox Searchlight. Graphic by Preston Barta.

Whodunnits have been around for a long time, but it seems like filmmakers Rian Johnson (Knives Out) and Quentin Tarantino (The Hateful Eight) have sparked a new appetite for them, especially when they’re able to poke fun at themselves and society at large. 

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

Our interview with 'Confess, Fletch' star Annie Mumolo. We discuss the mathematics involved in this new comedy film, making the most of every moment, and trying to keep up with all the terrific one-liners.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

