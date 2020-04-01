Sonic the Hedgehog
Rated PG, 99 minutes.
Available today on Digital HD.
★★★
Upon the film’s first trailer drop last year, online outcry toward Paramount Pictures’ film adaptation of the popular Sonic the Hedgehog video game dashed hopes of the red-shoed critter hitting the big screen. Red inked was smeared all over the CGI Sega Genesis creation, calling it “creepy” and “horrid” for its beady eyes and human-like teeth. Fortunately enough for fans and internet mobs, the filmmakers went back to the drawing board for a computer-generated makeover.
Usually, this kind of negative buzz would serve as the nail in the coffin. However, after a pacifying redesign and a commercially and critically successful month's run in theaters, these actions have shown that the hedgehog is nothing but resilient. Now Paramount has released the family-friendly entertainment on Digital HD, with a physical release on the May calendar. And the results, if not entirely original, are exciting and hilarious for cooped-up families.
Sonic the Hedgehog stars the voice and facial motions of Ben Schwartz, who is perhaps best known for his walking-meme role as Jean-Ralphio on Parks and Recreation. Schwartz brings coolness and charm to the titular blue hedgehog, grounding his character’s supersonic speed and alien attributes. When Sonic is forced to travel to Earth as a child to slip past creatures seeking his power, he finds a place to live in secret in the small town of Green Hills, Montana. No one knows of his existence, outside of a local elderly oddball who calls him the “Blue Devil” – one of the many possible hat tips to the comedic work of Jim Carrey, who plays maniacal roboticist Dr. Robotnik, in the film.
After the Department of Defense picks up on Sonic’s sense, he befriends a local sheriff (James Marsden) who helps him to fetch his lost bag of gold rings with the power to skip through worlds (Doctor Strange style). As long as they can dodge the wrath of Dr. Robotnik, all should be a cakewalk to victory, right?
To much surprise, Sonic is a satisfying thrill ride from start to finish. It begins much like a PG-version of Deadpool, right smack in the middle of a climactic battle between Sonic and Dr. Robotnik. Sonic speeds through the city of San Francisco to cutely poke at the audience’s curiosity about how he wound up in this predicament. That’s when the film rewinds through the film’s action to stop at Sonic’s origin story on his home planet. In Disney-like fashion, the movie goes right for the emotional jugular to show you’re in for more than just cartoonish antics.
The relationships formed along the way (especially the core one between Sonic and Marsden’s sheriff character) feel genuine. It also could lay down some essential revelations to children about the importance of friendship and family. The two pals have a real Obi-Wan and Luke Skywalker type of bond. They get into hilarious bar brawls (akin to X-Men’s Quicksilver slow-motion wizardry) and thrilling highway speed chases.
What’s most surprising about Sonic is its humor. All too often, these kid-friendly adventures that mix live-action with CGI arrive around the so-so region or bottom of the barrel in entertainment. One area could have potential while the rest is dribble that sends everything into the ground. Thankfully, the jokes mostly land with wide-smiles. As someone who craves dad jokes, I was cracking up throughout.
The best gags pay tribute to Carrey’s career. Whether its famous quotes from Dumb and Dumber or the energy of Ace Ventura, it’s no accident Carrey is in this. His signature zaniness and sugar-soaked animation are a perfect fit for Dr. Robotnik. Carrey takes what could have been a boring line spoken by another actor and throws in a spicy emphasis that’s not too far off from his over-the-top and hilarious interpretation of the Grinch. Who else can sport a “Civil War mustache” and shout at their second-in-command like Will Ferrell’s Mugato does in Zoolander? “What do I look like, an imbecile?” screams Dr. Robotnik in the film. “Of course I want a latte. I love the way you make them!”
Story wise, you feel like you could call all the shots. It has the outline of Thor and every other kid’s tale that features characters from different walks of life coming together. But the characters, and the actors who play them, elevate the material from existing solely around the surface.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a perfectly enjoyable at-home viewing experience. There’s enough to keep younglings leaning in and adults from edging into annoyance. You’ll be eager for more adventures, and fingers crossed they come sooner rather than later. (Pro-tip: Stick around for the end-credit stingers.)
Extras: If you purchase the movie on Digital HD, it comes with around 40 minutes of insightful special features to entertain kids and adults.
This includes a slew of featurettes on the animation style, the characters and actors; bloopers; a 13-minute reel of deleted scenes (mostly extended and alternate takes, including conversations about Sonic’s lightning powers and the story’s local crackpot’s theories on Sonic); and a music video for the song “Speed Me Up” by Wiz Khalifa and other artists.