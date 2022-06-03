It’s going to be difficult to talk about the endearingly told barrel of laughs that is Fire Island without it turning into a therapy session. Good romances have that power, and Fire Island’s talent takes the material somewhere that’s less cozily corny and more legitimately sweet and beautifully articulated.
'Fire Island' is a new romantic classic that soaks up the sun with its upbeat energy, sharp humor and butterfly-inducing love story. (From L-R): Margaret Cho, Tomas Matos, Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster, and Matt Rogers.
Directed by Andrew Ahn (2019’s Driveways), the romantic-comedy stars Joel Kim Booster (also the writer) and Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang. It’s a modern take on the classic Jane Austen novel Pride and Prejudice about two gay best friends who take a trip to Fire Island, a summer haven for the LGBTQ+ community. Throughout their week-long getaway, they party with friends (including Margaret Cho, Matt Rodgers and a killer-funny Tomas Matos) and lock eyes with other, wealthier vacationers (Conrad Ricamora and James Scully).
Director Andrew Ahn and Joel Kim Booster on the set of the film 'Fire Island.'
To celebrate the film’s premiere on Hulu this weekend, the Denton Record-Chronicle recently sat down with Ahn and star Zane Phillips (who plays a love interest of Booster’s character) in Dallas. In the below video chat, we discuss maintaining a seamless balance between comedy and drama, character introductions and their relationship with change.
Our Q&A with director Andrew Ahn and actor Zane Phillips: