What’s cool about the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point is how we’re in the deep cuts. The TV show and T-shirt famous characters, like Iron Man and Captain America, have already been explored. So, where else is there to search but far and wide across the sea of comic books? This means casual fans can just sit back and watch new heroes and foes duke it out on screen. We may know who Doctor Strange is, but who is America Chavez, and what’s the Multiverse of Madness besides a rad name?
Admittedly, discovering these secrets is not as thrilling as the horror element is here. We’ve seen the MCU hit us in the feels and wow us with snapping finger action, but nothing has been too scary. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a sequel to the 2016 film, is refreshingly frightening. This is primarily due to what Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi brings to the table. Anytime he’s allowed to run wild with his goofy and terror-filled imagination (mostly in the second half), Multiverse of Madness is a blast. It’s only when Marvel interferes with the vision that the magic wanes.
To sidestep all the secrets (but provide enough information to pique interest), Multiverse of Madness journeys into the unknown. Now that the multiverse has been opened up, have more nefarious characters come from alternate realities? If so, let’s hope Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch and his occasionally glued-on goatee) can take on these mind-bending obstacles and mysterious adversaries with the help of some mystical allies, both familiar and new.
What works? Anytime Raimi causes the material to live up to the name of “Strange” is a major win. Your spidey sense will be tingling when you recognize his signature touches, such as action set on building ledges, sudden bursts of horror (look out for the hallway and mirror sequences), and welcoming cheese moments. How Raimi controls the visuals, at times, is quite spectacular. One scene near the end involves a decomposed character having multiple arms, and it’s wicked cool. So is the sequence shown in the trailer when Doctor Strange passes through numerous worlds, including one made entirely of paint.
Elizabeth Olsen deserves a special mention. She’s the scene-commanding character who has the most compelling arc. As Wanda, Olsen does some things here that are even more impressive than her superhero flexes in WandaVision. Two iconic movies will come to mind as you watch her journey unfold.
What doesn’t work is whenever you can smell Marvel not trusting the filmmaker’s vision. Rumor has it that this movie went through a whole mess of reshoots. Additionally, original filmmakers Scott Derrickson and Texas native C. Robert Cargill left the project over creative differences. One wonders what the initial vision of this film was. Did it lean more into “madness?” There are only samples of it throughout, especially a scene featuring an alternate version of Doctor Strange (as seen in the trailer). (If you watched Disney+’s What If, you might already be familiar.)
Maybe Marvel thought the original take was too wild and they needed to dial it back. Whenever they reel it in, you notice. The dialogue gets clunky, and you can really tell by inconsistencies such as character hair. (Sorry, Benedict Wong.) So much of the film feels artificially made, like it was entirely shot on a soundstage. The Avengers movies were shot similarly, but they felt more authentic than this. (This film’s opening is one of the greatest examples.)
Despite all its warts, Multiverse of Madness remains a fun ride. It may not be at the top of the MCU lineup (nestling around the middle to lower area), but it does the job decently enough to keep the franchise moving. Here’s to hoping Marvel allows more risks. We need drastically different movies in this universe. Let the filmmakers fly!
Critic's note: There's a mid-credits and after credits stinger. The first one is the more notable one that greater teases what's to come. You just might have to do some Googling following it. The final one is a gag for Raimi fans.