There were thousands of vinyl records locals could purchase from vendors during the first-ever Revolution Record Convention at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center on Saturday.
KUZU-FM (92.9) hosted the event in collaboration with Recycled Books, Records & CDs to celebrate the local radio station’s sixth anniversary.
Station manager Peter Salisbury said there were about 26 vendors selling their records and merchandise Saturday.
Admission was free, but attendees were able to purchase a $10 early-bird ticket to get in an hour before the convention opened to the public at 11 a.m.
“The turnout has been incredible,” Salisbury said Saturday. “We had a lot of early-bird folks, and people were lining [up] at the door, waiting to get in at 11 a.m."
Vendor Michael Javier said he only sells vinyl in person during conventions. He has been selling records since the 1980s and knows buyers want to see a record's condition right off the bat.
“I want people to see it, look at it, taste it and take it home with them,” Javier said.
Javier said it’s been great to see records making a comeback over the past 10 years as interest in vinyl has reemerged.
“It just sounds different,” Javier said. “If you've got a good high-fidelity system, a good clean record, even a vintage record, they sound great — if it's in good shape.”
Javier said Salisbury approached him to be a vendor at a previous record convention. He said he wanted to help Salisbury out by encouraging some of his friends and fellow vendors to come out and sell their records in Denton.
Stephanie Sims and her husband traveled from Oklahoma City to sell their records at Revolution Record Convention. They own Doug and Linda's Music Emporium, traveling to different conventions around the county and selling the thousands of records they own.
“As soon as general admission started, people were just flooding in,” Sims said. “So, it's been great, and Denton is such a great town — it's a perfect environment for this event.”
For John Grzegorczyk, another vendor present Saturday, selling records has become the norm after retiring as a senior consultant.
He said he makes some sales online, but he mostly travels to conventions to sell his records, which are from a variety of artists from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.
“The one thing I noticed is I had sold a few more 45s than I usually do,” Grzegorczyk said of Saturday's convention.
Local brothers Blake and Dylan Bayless said the convention was the first time selling records. They sold items from their personal collection, which included their dad’s records.
“My dad had a big collection — I have a big collection — and I wanted to kind of downsize a little bit, so this was perfect,” Blake Bayless said.
KUZU's celebration continued through Saturday evening with the Revolution 6 benefit concert at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios.
