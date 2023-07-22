Main
Buy Now

People sift through crates at Denton's first-ever Revolution Record Convention co-hosted by Recycled Books and KUZU Saturday morning. 

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

There were thousands of vinyl records locals could purchase from vendors during the first-ever Revolution Record Convention at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center on Saturday.

KUZU-FM (92.9) hosted the event in collaboration with Recycled Books, Records & CDs to celebrate the local radio station’s sixth anniversary.

PHOTOS: Denton's Revolution Record Convention

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0