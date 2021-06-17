Created and run by Annie Weisman – who previously worked on such shows as Desperate Housewives and About a Boy – Physical is a wild ride.
As noted in my interview below, the upcoming dark comedy series is a perfect amalgamation of many of my interests as an entertainment consumer — 1980s culture, the analog era, complexly drawn characters, rich themes, and kinetic camera work. The talent involved alone should be enough to see yourself leaning in.
Physical show sees Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a 1980s housewife hooked on aerobics classes. From there, she sets off to become a fitness tycoon with an explosive workout-tape empire.
The series also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Paul Sparks, Della Saba, and Lou Taylor Pucci. I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie helps lay down the visual framework that’s built upon by series directors Stephanie Laing (Made for Love) and newcomer Liza Johnson.
Physical will consist of 10 episodes, running about 30 minutes each. The first three will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 18, followed by weekly arrivals.
The Denton Record-Chronicle sat down with creator/showrunner Annie Weisman via Zoom Video. We discuss some of the details of her new series, including navigating the tone and how the visuals match Sheila's headspace. Enjoy the conversation below, and catch the series premiere this weekend!