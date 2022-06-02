Sometimes, we have no other choice. We rebel against the systems that got us here, for the future we want, and because it’s our responsibility to act. The chaotic U.K. punk band Sex Pistols bled rebellion. Formed in 1975, they were defined by filth and fury and had a sweet tooth for anarchic unrest. From how the Sex Pistols sang, played, wrote, performed and dressed, you knew they were shifting the ground under our feet.
And now Academy Award-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire) and writer/creator Craig Pearce (Romeo + Juliet, upcoming Elvis) have put together an intoxicating, well-rendered six-part limited series exploration of the Pistols, titled Pistol, for FX Networks. Incorporating a video essay style that mashes together archival footage with a cinematic look that feels plucked right out of the era it's set in, Pistol is a take-no-prisoners capturing of the band’s inner turmoil and external insanity. Infused with a rockin’ energy that never wanes, Boyle and Pearce’s work packs enough narrative artillery and bloodshed to satisfy any adventure hound and truth seeker.
Starring Toby Wallace, Anson Boon and Maisie Williams, among many other notable talents, the series centers on Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones (Wallace of Babyteeth fame), as he tries to navigate a troubled home life and find purpose. Through his journey, we travel through a kaleidoscopic telling of one of the most erratic and iconic bands during one of the bloodiest and saliva-covered eras of music.
The Denton Record-Chronicle recently had the opportunity to sit down with series director Danny Boyle; creator Craig Pearce; cast members Anson Boon (who portrays Pistols vocalist John “Johnny Rotten” Lydon); Jacob Slater (drummer Paul “Cookie” Cook); Louis Partridge (loose cannon bassist Sid Vicious); Emma Appleton (Nancy Spungen, the Punk Juliet to Sid’s Romeo); Sydney Chandler (Chrissie Hynde, American singer-songwriter and founding member of the Pretenders); Maisie Williams (Jordan, a foundational member of the punk movement); Talulah Riley (Vivienne Westwood, punk fashion trendsetter and creator of the Kings Road boutique SEX); and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Malcolm McLaren, the Pistols’ music producer and band manager).
In the below series of video interviews with the talent (about six minutes each), we discuss how the creativity and rebellious ways of the Sex Pistols may have contributed to their creative makeup. Enjoy our chats, and catch all six episodes of Pistol today on Hulu!