Ruthie Nodd (Gayle Rankin, left) inherits the hotel from her grandmother and with bad childhood memories threatening to burst to the surface, Ruthie wants to sell the hotel and never return. But her partner Cal (Hari Nef, center) drags her there in the hopes of returning it to its former glory. They are joined by their amiable friend Maddie (Rad Pereira, right) and mysterious grifter Fran (Annabelle Dexter-Jones, not pictured), whose unhinged seduction threatens to drive a wedge between the couple. As the friends dance, cook, flirt, and fight up and down the halls of the hotel, they begin to find themselves indelibly entwined in the hotel’s seductive embrace and start doing bad things to each other.
If one were to ascribe a single word to the ambiance of Stewart Thorndike’s Bad Things, it would be dread — impending, looming, and fatalistic dread. This feeling is introduced at the film’s central setting: an abandoned hotel where a group of friends (Gayle Rankin, Hari Nef, Rad Pereira and Annabelle Dexter-Jones) escape for a weekend getaway.
The camera slowly pans around the lobby of the eerie solitude as the credits slowly bleed onto the screen. Juxtaposed with the distant laughter of these friends gathering their belongings outside is a near-deflated heart-shaped balloon attached to what looks like a sign to welcome a wedding party that once stayed at the hotel.
What does this mean exactly? Whatever love may be stepping through the door may meet its end. It’s as if the hotel is an entity, quietly observing its new guests and deciding what challenges they will face.
The feeling of discomfort picks up momentum for the audience when the characters sit on an open floor space, discussing Italian food and listening to music. The camera creeps around the corner, slowly pushing in on the friends but never entirely centering them within the frame. Rather than flood the narrative with disturbing images, Thorndike approaches each moment as if it has a few loose screws. Absorbing these details throughout, even at the film’s stillest, sends your teeth on edge.
“It’s really about the power of motherhood,” Thorndike said in a recent interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle. “[The film is] a worship of motherhood in a certain way, where mothers are repositioned as god and seen as the beginning point of every relationship you’ll ever have.”
Baked into what Thorndike calls “a queer riff on The Shining” are many fascinating, thoughtful commentaries, with the theme of motherhood being prominent.
Where does motherhood fit into this story of four friends? That’s the fun, thrill, and mystery of Bad Things. Just know as soon as the group finds themselves locked in the hotel’s seductive embrace, things get very bad — chainsaws, knives, and all sorts of delicious madness surface. Look out for a pair of strange joggers, who, undoubtedly, serve as a hat tip to the “come play with us” twins from The Shining.
Don’t expect Bad Things to be entirely graspable. Some components are dangled out there for interpretation, just like in Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic. Its primary mission is to disorient the viewer and have them think differently about concepts they may be familiar with. It’s a rollercoaster of malaise that knows exactly how to shake you up and get under your skin.
Q&A
Ahead of the film's premiere on Shudder, the Denton Record-Chronicle had a video chat with Stewart Thorndike. In the below interview, we discuss "finding the fear in the everyday," navigating the question mark throughout and using all the details within the frame to create dread. Enjoy!
