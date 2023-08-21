'Bad Things' Still1

A moody atmosphere, chainsaw chases, and milk oozing from walls? Stewart Thorndike's 'Bad Things' is now available on Shudder, and it's a queer riff on 'The Shining.'

 Courtesy of Shudder.

If one were to ascribe a single word to the ambiance of Stewart Thorndike’s Bad Things, it would be dread — impending, looming, and fatalistic dread. This feeling is introduced at the film’s central setting: an abandoned hotel where a group of friends (Gayle Rankin, Hari Nef, Rad Pereira and Annabelle Dexter-Jones) escape for a weekend getaway. 

The camera slowly pans around the lobby of the eerie solitude as the credits slowly bleed onto the screen. Juxtaposed with the distant laughter of these friends gathering their belongings outside is a near-deflated heart-shaped balloon attached to what looks like a sign to welcome a wedding party that once stayed at the hotel.

'Bad Things' Still 2

In 'Bad Things,' a group of friends (including Gayle Rankin and Annabelle Dexter-Jones, pictured) who go to a hotel for a weekend getaway and soon discover that women do bad things here.
'Bad Things' Still 3

Molly Ringwald plays Ms. Auerbach in 'Bad Things.'
'Bad Things' Still 4

Ruthie Nodd (Gayle Rankin, left) inherits the hotel from her grandmother and with bad childhood memories threatening to burst to the surface, Ruthie wants to sell the hotel and never return. But her partner Cal (Hari Nef, center) drags her there in the hopes of returning it to its former glory. They are joined by their amiable friend Maddie (Rad Pereira, right) and mysterious grifter Fran (Annabelle Dexter-Jones, not pictured), whose unhinged seduction threatens to drive a wedge between the couple. As the friends dance, cook, flirt, and fight up and down the halls of the hotel, they begin to find themselves indelibly entwined in the hotel’s seductive embrace and start doing bad things to each other.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags