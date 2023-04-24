Luke McManus wrote and directed award-winning documentary North Circular, a poetic musical journey through Dublin's inner-city North Circular Road. Released in winter 2022, the film is still showing across Irish cinemas and will be showing on Friday, April 28, at Denton's Thin Line Fest 2023.
I had the pleasure of interviewing Luke McManus about his film on behalf of Thin Line Fest.
I am currently a first-year Master of Fine Arts student in documentary production and studies at the University of North Texas, so I was thrilled to find out more about his filmmaking process.
Q: On the film's website, you talk about how it is a personal film to you — can you talk about this for a moment?
A: The first thing is that I have lived in the community for the last 20 years. I turned 50 last year, so that's kind of half my life now. With every passing moment I've spent more time in this neighborhood than not in my life, so it came out of a long interest in the community and the love of it.
I suppose then when COVID-19 hit, it sort of meant that I was sort of very much restricted to this community. We had a radius system in Ireland where you could only go 5 kilometers from your house — about 3 miles — or at one stage it was only 2 kilometers, which is pretty crazy. But nearly all the locations in the film are within 5 kilometers of my house, so it was very much about the streets that I walked every day.
Q: What led you to want to shoot this in black and white and the 4:3 ratio? Was it shot on film, or was this something done in post-production?
A: I had done a film with a band called Lankum, who are the greatest of the new wave of Irish folk artists, and it was kind of like an elongated music video, really. I had done that in that style because I had felt it was very appropriate for their aesthetic and the way they were connected to the past and were also contemporary and forward-looking and kind of cool. So that felt like a world — folk music, those people in particular, and that aesthetic — that felt like a project I was always trying to get going.
Then on the other hand I had my North Circular Road project that I was also trying to get going, and then I realized, "Well, what if they're the same?" What if it's, “You tell the story of the North Circular Road using this particular aesthetic and also these musicians?” That then felt exciting, like it was sufficiently complex and interesting to be a film.
No, we didn't shoot it on film. I'm not really one of these people who's massively into film. I think I'm much more into vinyl than I am into film, if you're talking about analogue media. I find the whole “let's shoot on film” thing kind of weird because it's so expensive and so difficult and I don't think the audience gives a s--t either, like, ultimately. I think it's kind of a filmmaker trying to out-filmmaker each other.
I was actually the first generation of Final Cut Pro and MiniDV, and that's kind of where I made my first steps into this world. We monitored the cameras always in black and white in 4:3 [ratio] so you're acquiring color image, because that's the default of the camera setter, but you're always framing and making decisions about light and composition using a monitor that's showing you a black and white 4:3 image.
Q: What inspired you to take this non-traditional approach to making a documentary? How do you think this serves your story better than a traditional format would have?
A: I had done a couple of abstract shorts the previous year about Dublin. One was just about the nature of Dublin under lockdown, which actually had a folk music song in it. You can find it online, it's called Easter 2020, it's very short ... it's almost like a little commercial. Then I did another one about the Grand Canal in Dublin called the Circular Line. That was very abstract — it was like 11 minutes of music and image and nothing else. I kind of felt like that kind of abstraction and that kind of not filling something with talk constantly would be an interesting muscle to flex.
Then, wonderfully, in Ireland we have a foundation called the Arts Council who fund artists. I never considered myself an artist, but I suppose I do now that they've given me money. They had a policy where they would commission two films a year, and those films would be non-televisual — deliberately cinematic, deliberately experimental, deliberately risk-taking. And you weren't even allowed to do a TV version, I can't even do an hourlong version for the [television] of this film, it is what it is. It's a piece of art. And that was the conditions of the funding, which was just amazing.
So fair play to the Arts Council, you're legends.
Q: How did you get in touch with the musicians featured in your film, and what draws you to each of them and their music?
A: Gemma Dunleavy — that kind of beautiful young girl at the end of the film who is very charismatic and articulate — I had seen on Twitter that she wanted to make a documentary and I was like, “Boom, I'll talk to her,” and she was amazing. I locked her in. And then, the band Lankum that I had done the video with, they're a pretty well-known band over here, and I'd worked with them on the video so I sort of called them in on a favor. They were in the film from the proposal stage. Then we had other people kind of come on, some of them through the Cobblestone, the likes of Eoghan O Ceannabhan, Lisa O'Neal, a lot of the singers. ...
I started this in January, and it was October before I found a lot of them. I think that sense that these people were in an environment that they would normally be in was very important to the integrity of the film and its experience of feeling genuine as opposed to feeling contrived. I'm so bloody lucky like, they're such a collection.
I mean, they aren't just good singers, we also had amazing technicians recording them, and they also look good, they look right, they look interesting and they're charismatic — that's kind of important.
Q: How does music influence you as a creative person and as a documentary filmmaker?
A: It's always been very much one of the things that drives me. I think when I look back over my childhood and those kind of really powerful cinematic moments, it's often just music and imagery that you remember about you know, Darth Vader landing in his shuttle and that kind of sinister music. Or, you know, even Casablanca and that song that gets played. There's so many — Apocalypse Now and the “Ride of the Valkyries”, like, wow. Taxi Driver and that kind of sleazy jazz.
I think music sounds so good in the cinema as well. It probably sounds better there than it does anywhere — it's so transportive. It's always been what I reach for if I'm running out of ideas. It's part of the Irish way of being in the world. I'm not a musical person in terms of my own ability to play an instrument, but it's quite a big thing in Ireland in a way that visual art wouldn't be, or fashion design, or very similar things. Music is something we kind of punch above our weight.
Q: I know you said that you've lived in this neighborhood for 25 years, but is there something you wish you had researched more or had known more about before you began principal photography on this project?
A: How to be a filmmaker. [laughs] I always feel like I'm starting out from scratch almost with every project. It's so weird — I've been doing it a long time, but I was lost and depressed, demoralized and fed up in the middle of this project. Maybe more than I've ever been. I wish I'd known how good it was going to turn out [laughs] because I would have been a lot less stressed out, but then if I hadn't been so stressed out, maybe it wouldn't have turned out that well. I was lucky to have amazing collaborators — John Murphy, the editor, spectacular talented guy, and then Elaine Gallagher, the producer, all the camera people, the tech crew, the musicians, the people I spoke with. It was an amazing experience, actually, to follow your instincts and to indulge your own notions.
One of the most pleasing things about the film was that someone said, "Oh, you know, your voice is really in that film" and not literally, but sort of creatively. I probably wouldn't have been able to do that as well when I was younger and less experienced. [Maybe waiting] until you're 50 to do the film that you want to be remembered for is a good shout as it turns out. I was always putting myself under pressure, [asking] “Why haven't I done this yet?” If I haven't done it now, I will probably never do it. And that was bull s--t. It came along at the perfect moment where I just had enough experience to get it done well, and enough flexibility to kind of dream a bit. I was very fortunate.
Q: What was the biggest lesson you learned working on this film?
A: That an audience in a theater are as much a part of the filmmaking team as any of the technicians or participants. And that what film is as opposed to streaming is something that is enjoyed in a room with other people. The amplification of emotion, humor, horror, laughter and surprise that is caused by being around other humans when you are consuming a film is incredibly powerful and to be valued. Streaming is kind of a way of filling your time, but I am of the age now where I don't have enough time, so I don't want to watch 15 hours of a succession of dreadful people being horrible to one another. I want to go somewhere for an hour and a half and be moved, and that's what cinema is. My film premiered last March — you think that's the end, it's only the beginning if you're lucky enough to have the momentum that a project like this has. And bringing your film to people and persuading them of its value and getting those rooms full is as much a part of being a filmmaker as knowing how to run an edit or lenses or any of that stuff.
A lot of people don't talk about the community aspect.
They have to start! Cinema is community — that's what it is! The mistake that people have kept making is that, "Oh, movies are just content, the platform independence…" It's absolute bull s--t! We all know it's not true deep down. We all know Netflix is McDonald's, cinema is a homemade picnic with your friends. It’s both food, but come on, there's no comparison.
Q: What message are you most hoping that viewers walk away with after watching your film?
A: I suppose I didn't make a film with a message in mind. I suppose what the film shows is that community, communion and the act of togetherness in all its different contexts is hugely powerful and a great way to overcome the darkness that is an inevitable part of life.
I often think of the guy in the squat who died and Sean Ó Tuama, who plays the tin whistle, as being the opposite sides of the same coin. They're both guys in the neighborhood of a certain age who are mentally unwell. One of them retreated into the darkness and isolated [themselves] and ended up dying. The other pushes himself onto the street to play music, to joke around, to be funny, to give speeches and he's the one who’s found meaning and some sort of solace and manages to overcome the ghosts that haunt them. We're all haunted by ghosts to an extent, so get out there and have a bit of fun — and that doesn't mean Instagram or TikTok, that means being beside a human, for the love of God! [laughs]
