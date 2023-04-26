Sam Huntley directed and produced Mary Deboutez Zellmer Fenoglio, an intimate portrait of Mary Deboutez Zellmer Fenoglio, a woman living in rural Kansas. Spanning a decade of her life, this film shows the sorrows and joys, the ups and downs of Mary's life.
This incredible documentary will be showing on Thursday, April 27, at Denton’s Thin Line Fest 2023. For more information on screenings and the festival, visit ThinLine.us.
I had the wonderful opportunity to interview Sam Huntley about his film on behalf of Thin Line Fest. I am currently a first-year Master of Fine Arts student in documentary production and studies at the University of North Texas, and was excited to find out more about his filmmaking process.
Q: What inspired this idea? What led you to Kansas and meeting Mary?
A: I met her in 2006. I was on a road trip with a friend, driving across the states from New York to San Francisco, and we got lost in Kansas and just completely randomly drove past [Mary’s] property. It's quite an imposing place and it's got this crazy s--t everywhere. We pulled up outside and we were trying to work out what it was, trying to sort of get up the courage to go in and ask what it was. Then suddenly out of nowhere, this woman walks out of one of the buildings with this massive, crazy blonde hair and dungarees, carrying this huge ladder over her shoulder. She had this little army of cats kind of following behind her and she was barking at them. We were instantly totally transfixed, and I finally got the courage up to go in and speak to her.
So, we spent a few hours hanging around with her and chatting. She showed us around her shop and we bought a few little things. Then we had her up on Big Bertha, which is the big, 20-foot Welsh dresser that she's got at the front of the property. So we had her up on that and we were photographing her, and she was loving it because I think she's someone who has always been kind of wanting to be discovered. She was saying, "No one ever wants to take photos of me." I think she was quite amazed that we were taking pictures and we seemed to be really interested in her.
We just had a really fun afternoon with her, and then when it came time to leave, I was sort of reluctant to leave and I got this crushing sense of disappointment that I'd just met this really amazing woman and we were just leaving her behind.
I think we pulled out and then actually stopped a bit down the road, and I said to my friend, "Oh my God, I have to make a film about this woman — she's just incredible." My friend was like, "Oh yeah, that would be amazing, but you'll probably never do it, so let's just carry on." So we carried on with our trip and it was like this once in a lifetime trip. We went to the Grand Canyon and Vegas and all this kind of stuff. When we were flying home, I can remember that all I could think about was this crazy woman I'd met in Kansas.
That was how I met her. Then in terms of the film, probably like a year afterwards, I just literally couldn't stop thinking about it and just kept talking about it. I think finally someone just said "Why don't you just try and get in touch with her and see if she would be up for it." At the time, I think she had given me a phone number. So again, I got the courage up, phoned her, and then the number didn't work. So I was really gutted again. I think somewhere down the line I googled her, and luckily I found this little article that a local journalist had written about her for one of the local papers. So I got in touch with her and I explained everything and asked her to go out to Mary's house, so she did and she got me a phone number. Then, I phoned Mary up again, and I was really worried [that] she wouldn't remember me, but she did, luckily. And then I kind of just floated the idea of “I want to make a film about you.” She was really nervous, and I think she said no a couple of times. Finally I showed her a little short documentary that I'd made about my grandfather and I think she really liked it, and that kind of put her at ease a little bit. Eventually, her husband Kenny kind of said to her, "What have you got to lose? You should just do it." She kind of reluctantly agreed and then I was like "Oh s--t, I've got to actually make this now." So I got some stuff together fairly quickly and flew over, and that was it.
Q: Did you originally intend to film your documentary in 10-year increments? What brought you back to filming the second chapter of this piece with Mary?
A: That wasn't the plan originally. I kind of naively jumped on a plane and turned up at her door with a camera, and then we started filming stuff. I didn't really have a plan or a structure in mind of what I wanted to do, but I think like with any documentary — especially a film like this — so much of it is about getting to know the subject and finding the story as you go. I was really fascinated by her. I was really enjoying just hanging out with her, and wasn't really thinking about the bigger picture so much. But I think pretty quickly after that first time, or even as we were filming it, I just got the sense that it wouldn't be a one-time thing. I felt like I would go back.
Then it was probably like a year or two later that I first started thinking that I should go back and get some more stuff. But then just weirdly, every time I discussed it or proposed it with Mary, she was up for it. But every time something would happen, either on my side or on hers. Then suddenly like eight [or] nine years passed. Actually, the sort of final catalyst for me going back was I found out my partner was pregnant, so we were going to have a baby. After she told me, one of the first things I thought was, "S--t, I've got to go back and do this thing with Mary and get that done.” Otherwise it will just be another five years. I won't have the sort of freedom to go and do stuff. So, that was the kind of final catalyst. ...
I think the first time I went, the story or the type of footage I was getting was very much about Mary in her home environment. When I went back 10 years later, it had become very much more about her sort of reconnecting with the world outside her house. I think it was about much more reflection and her trying to work out how to sort of build a life for herself again. I think maybe it kind of worked out for the best in that way.
Q: I know you said you just kind of jumped on a plane, but is there something you wish you had researched more or known more about before beginning principal photography?
A: Possibly with hindsight. I think it's probably always better to have a plan and an idea of what the structure is, or the narrative arc or the story. As is often the case with documentaries, when the opportunity presents itself or you find the story, you don't always have that sort of perfect time to prepare or to get into it or to plan it all out. Often you just have to jump into it and just kind of see where it goes. Maybe it probably would have been better to do that, but to be honest I still do that to this day. I've got, like, two other projects. I've got another project that's been going on for like 10 years. [laughs] I've just literally started something else as well that I can tell is already going to sort of drag on. I think in an ideal world you would have had that time.
Also, even just for myself, maybe being more experienced. Up to that point, I had only done some short documentaries and stuff, so jumping into this project was kind of a massive leap forward. I think it kind of is what it is — you just kind of have to roll with it when it happens.
Q: What is the process of putting together a piece like this that spans a decade of someone's life?
A: It's definitely challenging. The edit is always crucial to any film, to any documentary, but I think with something like this where there's so many different strands and things going on it, it was really, really challenging. Even though it was shot across a decade, there's Mary in the present-day talking about her childhood and stuff that happened years ago, reflecting over her whole life. Then there's Mary 10 years ago doing the same thing, so you've got that kind of weird juxtaposition all the time. And then there's these really big tonal shifts where you've got Mary being spontaneous and following her around, then you've got the sort of emotional, personal, really intense stuff as well. So it's tough to find the balance and kind of make it work.
Also, I didn't have that traditional sort of story arc, but I wanted there to be a structure without it being just a series of vignettes that didn't relate to each other or have a timeline or something. It’s kind of like fitting together a patchwork of memories and scenes and stories, and all these different levels of stuff. It was a bit of a minefield to do. It took quite a long time to do it as well. That's probably why it's better to have that plan.
Q: This film provides a very close look into Mary's life. What was your process to establish that trusting relationship with Mary?
A: Well again, I think with any documentary, getting that trust is probably the most important thing — especially when it's such an intimate film about someone's life. I think with Mary we were quite lucky the way that it happened over time [and] the way that I met her, and the whole process in between, then flying over. So I feel like that kind of trust started to build over time. Also, I think with Mary especially she kind of hates bull s--tters, and so do I. I think she's had a lot of people in her life that kind of promised her stuff, or [have] shown interest in her or her furniture or her shop, and she's had opportunities — or thought she was going to have opportunities — that were going to really do something for her and people have always let her down. So I think she's just really conscious of that.
I was just always really conscious to never over-promise stuff with her. If I said I was going to do something, [I] never let her down. So even if it's like, “I'm going to call you at a certain time on a certain day,” I always made sure I called her, so she never feels like she's in limbo. If you want to get that really personal footage that I got, I think that's the only way to do it. I think if you don't build that trust then you just won't get someone to be that open about themselves.
Q: What was the biggest lesson you learned from working on this film?
A: I think probably to be adaptable. I think as a person and as a filmmaker, it's quite a surreal experience because you meet someone in a random way. With Mary [it was] a chance encounter, and I think you have to build that trust. They might be completely different to you or living on the different side of the world or in a completely different environment, and you've got to just be open to anything and [embrace] yourself with their family and their friends and their community. So I think you really have to be open. Then also, things don't go as planned, something doesn't work or something that you think is going to be really great isn't great. You have to think on your feet to sort of think of something else. I think that's stuff that I definitely learned from that, that I think I use to this day. Even [with] shooting commercials, being adaptable and open and thinking on your feet [is important]. I think that's the main thing I've learned.
Q: Other than a deep appreciation for Mary, what do you hope viewers take away from watching your film?
A: I think the thing I've always loved and admired about Mary is that she's always got that "never say die" attitude. It doesn't matter what life throws at her — and she's had a lot of s--t thrown at her throughout her life — she's sort of never gives up. So I think it's that you've got to keep trying to make things happen and never let go of your dreams. That's the main take out. I think also, probably to not judge someone until you've walked in their shoes. I think with Mary especially, she might be quite an easy person to ignore or dismiss, but I think once you scratch the surface, there's this insanely complex and resilient and just amazing woman. And again, that's another reason for wanting to make that film. I feel like you don't see films about women like her all the time. But mostly [I want viewers] just to enjoy spending time with Mary. I mean, that's why I made the film — just because I love hanging out with her.
Hopefully you get that from watching the film. She's quite a fun person to be around. [laughs]
