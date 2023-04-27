Jennifer Tiexiera is a co-director and Margie Ratliff served as both participant and producer on the recent groundbreaking documentary Subject. Subject explores the implications of sharing one's personal story as a participant in a documentary.
Through five case studies with participants from acclaimed documentaries, Subject raises questions about ethics and the filmmaker-participant relationship in our growing age of documentary film.
This astounding documentary was shown as the opening film of Thin Line Fest.
I had the privilege to interview Jennifer and Margie about their film on behalf of Thin Line Fest. I am currently a first-year Master of Fine Arts student in documentary production and studies at the University of North Texas, and was excited to find out more about the process of making this film and the conversations that they are fostering in the documentary industry.
Q: What inspired you to work on this project? What experiences from working in the field documentary led you to want to take on this topic?
Jennifer: So my partner and I, Camilla — who is the co-director on the film — actually come from very different backgrounds. For me personally, I had been a documentary editor at that point for about 15 years, and knew that I wanted to work in documentary actually when I saw the film Hoop Dreams in my very very early 20s. It was really a situation where I felt as my career progressed I found myself working with these people [and] making decisions in the edit room that could potentially affect the rest of their lives, or affect their communities, without ever meeting them or knowing their hopes and dreams for the project, or how their feelings about the project had changed since they had agreed to be in it. Which is something Margie can relate to. For me it just felt like this really serious disconnect, that I personally was making decisions that were keeping me up at night without having the full knowledge of the impact that it was having. And that's really what led me into producing and ultimately directing.
And Camilla came from a very different background. She was a journalist for the Financial Times in the Middle East, and so she had come from this profession with very rigid rules and guidelines. When she made her first documentary — we met at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017 — one of our very early conversations in our relationship was the idea that she was like, "This is the wild west." You know, if you raise money you can really make whatever you want and there's really no checks and balances. And so that was really the impetus to “What does it look like if we were to tell a story from the participant's perspective so we can learn more about our process as filmmakers?” And then very serendipitously, Camilla received an email from Margie, and I can let her tell that part of the story, because really without Margie there would be no Subject.
Margie: It was crazy when I met Camila because a mutual friend connected us, and I just wanted to talk to her about documentary projects and see if I could be a PA for her or something like that. And we actually even talked about Jen in our conversation because I was getting into VR and already doing a documentary, and Camilla was like, "Oh my God, Jen is amazing!" And then I said, "Well what do you want to make? What do you want to direct?" And she told me about the idea for Subject, but she was really thinking at the time about her past participants and just participants in general. I said, "Well, maybe I can consult on that, because Netflix is about to release the original 10 and 3 new episodes of The Staircase in five days, and I don't want to be in your documentary because I'm terrified about what's going to happen with Netflix. Maybe we can just go from there and talk about it and see what comes up." Both of us were kind of overwhelmed, and Camilla stopped and she said, "Well, what are you doing to take care of yourself?" And that really hit me. Like “Oh, maybe she actually cares. I wonder what that's like.” And so I said, "Well, I'm actually going to Joshua Tree National Park. I kind of want to be like an Old Hollywood celebrity who wears dark sunglasses and goes and hides in the desert until the press blows away and the billboards are gone. So I was going to go out and go climbing and I got this cool AirBnB." And we stopped and looked at each other and I was like, "We should probably film that, right?" From there I said, "Okay, Camilla, why don't you get a camera and get your cinematographer just in case we go out there to film, and I'm going to take a couple of days and talk to my family and really figure out if I feel comfortable with this."
Margie: So that's when the three of us were combined into this wonderful, powerful story at the beginning.
Q: I know that you were in the film, Margie, but as far as other participants in this documentary, how did you go about finding them?
Jennifer: For Camilla and I, this was really a love story to our community in a lot of ways. The films that we focused on, and even the films that we feature in the film — there's about 112 of them total — but the five case studies were all films that were very, very close to our hearts and had impacted us in incredible ways. It was truly seeing Hoop Dreams that made me want to be in documentary versus commercials or anything else. I knew that I wanted to figure out how to make a living working in the documentary space, so that was a kind of no-brainer. They're all very influential, powerful docs. Capturing the Friedmans was that for Camilla. She had seen that when she was in high school and it just really affected her in that way, this idea of what is truth and how it can be presented was just always something that had stuck with her, and what had eventually become of Jesse and his family, so we reached out to them. As far as Mukunda and his mom, I have a relationship with one of the producers on The Wolf Pack, so I had known about Mukunda and his mom for some time. As you can see, they're just such lights — they're such amazing people. I knew that their lives were just so affected by the documentary. I mean, going from never going outside to then going everywhere, as Mukunda puts it. And Susanne really being set free in all her glory. We really knew that we wanted to feature an international story, [and] Camilla had deep ties to the Middle East from her time as a journalist and working there. There is a reason why all of these participants were in documentaries before. Ahmed is no exception — he truly is a light. This was his fifth documentary that he has been a part of, so his knowledge about that is just so invaluable. I also think that having that perspective of what it means for westerners to come into a space or a country that's not theirs and examine that, and potentially extract a filmmaking process was really important to us. So that's really how the five came together.
Q: How was it moving from a documentary that felt exploitative of your and your family to producing this film that tackles that concept?
Margie: I think it was a long process for all of us, for sure. I came from a place of fear and overwhelming shame and anger and frustration, so when we started out it was kind of rocky for me. I mean, Jen and Camilla can talk about this as well. We filmed with Jess Friedman and his mom and it was quite an eye-opening experience for me, and really intense to me, [seeing] a family who had been through something so similar. But at the same time it brought up a lot of old trauma. It brought up a lot of feelings for me. I think it was these little moments of pause, where Camilla paused and checked in on me. And when I said, "Hey guys, this is just too much for me right now. I need a little bit of time. I'm not sure if I can be a part of this project anymore." Instead of Jen and Camilla pushing me and bugging me and bothering me, they just gave me time. And in that time, we all figured out what we wanted from the project. So Jen, can you kind of speak to that as well?
Jennifer: We always say that Subject was a big experiment in a lot of ways. We had a lot to learn, and we had a lot to learn from them. One thing that we can all agree on is that there's no magic checklist. We have this huge umbrella that we call documentary, and there's so many sub-genres that fit there, and everyone [has] a different set of rules and guidelines. All you can do is try to minimize any sort of pain. I don't think anybody wants to cause more trauma or pain to their partners in the storytelling. So, you know, mistakes are always going to be made — that's inevitable. We made a ton. We didn't even think [about] Margie going in that situation. We were just so excited to have her on set. But of course, being in that room with somebody with such a similar shared experience could re-traumatize her. Eventually we brought on help to help us weather that. Our executive producers [and] Dr. Kameelah Rashad — a trained psychotherapist — her role became so important. In these situations we had somebody there. Her one job was [to be] a participant advocate [and] to take care of all of us really.
It was a constantly evolving, morphing thing that this relationship became. At first it was like, “What do we all want out of this? How does it all overlap?” And then we were really committed to crediting people for the jobs that they were doing. So you'll notice that Ahmed has a cinematography credit, Mukunda has a coordinator PA credit — everything that they did — and the co-producer credit came quite naturally because they actually did that job. They were so informative in the creative process, in the filmmaking itself, in the film itself. They had final say over their own respective sections — final cut. That's not something that I would even recommend, [but] it just made sense in this situation, right? In this situation it made sense for them to have agency over their stories. And so, with all that being said, Margie has continued. Then there's the roll-out, then there's going on the road and speaking about the film. She's been in multiple continents, countless states…you name it. She's raised money for our outreach campaign in a producer role. So, we're still changing, we're still morphing with that. It went from co-producer to producer because that's the job she's doing. I always go back to this one line in Subject from Michelle Stevenson. She says, "It's about being intentional in every step of the process." And that's really been our guiding light through this. Being intentional and knowing that all this takes time and a little bit of extra talk, but that transparency is everything in this relationship that we all have with one another.
Margie: I do want to note, that definitely that was a rocky beginning for me, but by the time that we came closer to our premiere at Tribeca — I think finally having that first Zoom call with the other participants, and I'm kind of a fangirl for Arthur because I love Hoop Dreams and I love Arthur and his whole family — so it was just so empowering towards the end to be able to tell our story and all connect. I'm starting a non-profit that's going to bring resources to documentary participants. These are things that my family and I maybe never could have realized, but together as a group, I think it can be really powerful for participants to meet other participants.
Q: Initially when I reached out to you, you referred me to the DAWG (Documentary Accountability Working Group) ethical framework for documentary filmmakers and the role that the reflection stage plays in documentary filmmaking. Would you mind touching on that?
Jennifer: Gladly. It's an incredible document. I've learned more about myself as a filmmaker in just the reflection stage and Dr. Kam's masterclass that she's done on that stage than [in] 20 years in this field. And again, [there is] no magic checklist, but what it is is this really thoughtful guide of questions we should be asking ourselves as we go through the process. It's really changing your way of thinking. When I was coming up, it was like “You get the story at whatever cost. “You shoot now and you ask for forgiveness later, and you just go and do it.” It's a very predatory way of thinking, you know. Especially when you're dealing with people's traumas, or something horrible happened to them or their families. Stepping back and going through asking these questions of yourself, [like] “Do I have the resources for care in these situations? Is myself or my team equipped to understand the needs of this community or these people? How do they feel about me telling the story? Where do we align? What does our north star look like?” All of these bigger things.
So when you go in, you go in as this unified front to tell this story because it does become really tough to get it out there. So, the DAWG is made up of a group of people who were releasing the framework when we were making Subject, and very quickly became our partners in this. Sonya Childress is in the film, Pat Aufderheide is in the film, Dr. Kam — who is also our EP — [is in the film]. So it's kind of been this joint release, even though they're way smarter than we are. I don't have enough good things [to say about them]. These resources didn't exist when I was coming up, and I just think that as a community we're so lucky to have something like this to minimize the harm. I don't think anyone gets into this to do harm — it's a bunch of empaths who get into documentary filmmaking. It's a really special document.
Q: Building off of that, how do you think that this concept of trauma-informed filmmaking can be brought into the current growing documentary film market and how it's evolving?
Jennifer: I mean, we're barely scratching the surface. Something like Margie starting this organization for participants is huge. While I was making Subject, I was directing a three-part series for HBO. I had this great case study [and] I was able to have this idea of what my line item would cost for mental health care, how the mental health care team would evolve over the filmmaking process, [from] release through the exit strategy when you have to go on to your next project. I was able to shoot interviews both ways — anonymously and not anonymously — and then let them decide later and put together this consent calendar of when I lost power. [We also did] amended releases to make sure there was nothing that could slip through the cracks that could put them in danger, like their physical safety, mental health, pending court cases… All this to say that it's really about finding allies in the industry. I had amazing allies at both HBO and at Jigsaw who were really accepting of this, so it was able to move into a network space. It just had to have the right people who were excited to implement this. We delivered on time, we delivered on budget, we hit our numbers, so it's possible. Again, we're very on the surface, but it was really important because these are all survivors of a really dangerous organization. For many of them, it was the first time that they were telling their stories. So we had to be flexible and understand what potential damage could be done if we didn't take some of these measures. That's actually an interesting segway. Margie, I think you can talk about this a little bit, but Margie has now been 24 years of her life on the other side of the camera. I would say like 20 of that with The Staircase.
Margie: I think it was 16 with The Staircase and then 4 with Subject. Something like that.
Jennifer: Obviously I'm very, very close with Margie, but I think it would be really interesting for you to talk about what would have happened if you were offered some sort of counseling through that process and how things probably would have been a little bit different for you.
Margie: I often think about this. I've been trying to mess with my brain a little bit by going, "If I were to make The Staircase myself and be the director, what would I have done to keep that family safe, or any true crime story?” I mean, God, therapy, at least therapy at key moments. Just a therapist who wasn't part of the film crew and didn't have any skin in the game, who could just sit with each of us and check in with us and go, "Hey, this is what it's going to be like if your dad gets convicted, and this is what it's going to be…" I mean they didn't have the resources, and I don't know if anyone has the resources to do 16 straight years of therapy. Well, my sister and I paid for it on our own, for ourselves, but I think just seeing how we utilized Dr. Kam and how we could have utilized her position throughout, just those key moments of clear communication from the filmmakers. Luckily, I was good friends with the editors, so they'd give me a heads up, but my family had no idea when things were going to come out. We'd just constantly be smacked in the face with our trauma out of nowhere. So I think that really getting an understanding of how to hold their hands and guide them through the process [is important]. Also, I think I was 19 or 20 when my mom died and my sister was 18 years old. We were all legal, but barely. My nephew was a baby in The Staircase — there was no way he could have consented to any of this.
But I think that there's a real need for mental health care, especially for all of these — I hate to say it — but trauma porn kind of stories where it's just showcasing people's trauma. First of all, maybe we don't need to be telling all these traumatic stories. What is it doing to society? This is like a really intense deep thing that I think about often.
Q: Do you want to talk about the nonprofit that you're putting together? I'd love to hear about that.
Margie: Yeah, thanks for asking, I was working on it today. I think it was maybe the second video call where all of us participants got together with our then impact producer. We were coming up with our north star and our guiding principles that we wanted to talk about at the panel at Tribeca, and I think it was Jesse who said, "You know, actors have the SAG, directors have guilds, everybody has a guild — why aren't people who are in documentaries?" Right?
Jennifer: It was Mukunda.
Margie: Oh, it was Mukunda. Yeah, you're right. We all started riffing on that idea and going, “Yeah, we'd want this, and we'd want this…” And so then at the IDA conference that Camilla and I were speaking at, I ran a panel that was documentary participants speaking about their experiences, and nobody got to ask questions [or] bother us, they could just sit and listen. And more participants were excited by this idea of more resources. So really, to begin with, I want to bring legal counsel and mental health resources and advocacy. I think those are the three strongest things. [As well as] mentorship, counseling, peer to peer conversations — those are really what I want to start it with. Then because it's an alliance — the Documentary Participant Alliance — there are already some wonderful [organizations]. I mean there is DAWG, there is Documentality that works around bringing mental health to filmmakers…
Jennifer: The Documentary Producers Alliance.
Margie: There are so many organizations that are already working on this, but I haven't found one yet that is specifically on the side of participants. So I think that just building this alliance and getting all of our allies together, we can all push this forward and make some real changes.
Q: What is the biggest lesson that both of you have learned working on this film?
Jennifer: I mean, I've already said mine. Mine is there is no checklist. It's just intentional every step, and then the second thing is mental health care is just a necessity. But we kind of already talked about those.
Margie: For me it's really open, honest, clear communication. I think as empaths a lot of documentary directors that I have talked to and that I know myself, sometimes we get kind of shy or anxious about really talking about the real things, or we don't want to scare away our participants. We don't give them enough credit. They're probably savvy about the process already. I think really bringing the participants into the impact campaign and seeing what they want out of the film and what the legacy of the film is, is the most important thing to me, at least in pre-production.
Q: So to wrap up, what do you hope that viewers take away from the film? Do you have any other advice for people entering the documentary filmmaking sphere?
Jennifer: One of the exciting things about our U.K. trip was it was the first time we were showing our film to theaters that were not filmmakers. They were able to take the film and process it and apply it to their jobs as doctors, or scientists and really look at the film as a microcosm of a much larger discussion that we're having as a society. There was one gentleman who used the term ‘conscious consumption' — which we all loved — and it's this idea that we're in this point in time where we're looking at our food and we're trying to understand what we're putting in our bodies, or even trying to understand where our jewelry comes from. This is not much different. There's a lack of transparency — especially now — because we're being actually targeted by the streamers of what we should watch, what's available for us to watch and what we should watch. I mean, it's two-fold. There's just something that's really exciting about asking these questions and having a deep understanding of “Was anyone hurt in the making of this film or this series?” Beyond that, understanding the filmmaking team. When you're watching a film that was about Michael Jordan, that was produced by Michael Jordan, by Michael Jordan's company, it's kind of important to have that information that it might be a little bit biased toward Michael Jordan. Not to say there's no room for that, I just think that there's an understanding and a savviness that I think audiences are craving. I know that I am.
Margie: A part of that is really following your internal compass. Like if you go to bed watching true crime every night, what is that doing to your sleep? And what is that doing to your psyche, and your morning, and your next day, and your empathy towards other human beings? So it really is just that conscious consumption, and also just remembering that we're real people on the screen and [that] our lives go much beyond what's in the documentary. I was just watching a documentary at a film festival in Milwaukee about the four most Classical music piano contests every year in Warsaw. It kind of felt like a reality show, and they followed all these very, very young people who were competing. There was a couple who was behind me who just kept on going, "Oh, I like her. I don't like him. I like her." And they were just chatting with each other, and they said, "I don't like her" about the young Russian woman. Then in the next shot they revealed that she was only 16-years-old.The whole time you kind of think she's in her 20s, and they just went quiet. I just hope that the audience is really starting to wake up when they watch things and understand that the film is manipulating you oftentimes, especially when it's not very ethically made.
