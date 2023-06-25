Everything Is Temporary

James Dolly of Everything Is Temporary performs solo at Killer’s Tacos recently.

 Camila Gonzalez/For the DRC

After starting a set at a Killer’s Tacos open mic night with the song “Meet Me at the Pool,” James Dolly announces to the crowd, “We’re going to the pool after this, by the way, if anyone wants to come through.”

Dolly is focused on building and maintaining a community. The singer and guitarist of the band Everything Is Temporary is also the creator of Punks and Painters, a night market and live music showcase typically hosted at Killer’s Tacos in Denton, which will be closing on July 1.

