After starting a set at a Killer’s Tacos open mic night with the song “Meet Me at the Pool,” James Dolly announces to the crowd, “We’re going to the pool after this, by the way, if anyone wants to come through.”
Dolly is focused on building and maintaining a community. The singer and guitarist of the band Everything Is Temporary is also the creator of Punks and Painters, a night market and live music showcase typically hosted at Killer’s Tacos in Denton, which will be closing on July 1.
“I think that Killer’s is the one venue [where] ... it doesn’t matter who you are or whatever, you can just book a show here,” said Dolly, who uses the pronoun they.
Dolly started Everything Is Temporary about two years ago after performing as a solo artist. They described the band’s music as “genre-fluid.” The band itself was also fluid, with members joining and leaving frequently. Because of this constant change, Dolly’s girlfriend suggested naming the band Everything Is Temporary.
Dolly’s Punks and Painters market came from a desire to change the typical art market experience. Dolly loves going to local markets, but didn't like having to wake up early to go to them. They decided to create a night market by reaching out to a few local artists.
One artist who got involved with Punks and Painters was Lars Reeves. They are now the event’s co-organizer, booking vendors while Dolly books the bands.
“We definitely try to stay within our community and [book] people that we think are going to be a good little influence in our space,” Reeves said.
When seeking out both bands and vendors, Reeves and Dolly will often turn to Instagram or talk to vendors who are working at other markets. Punks and Painters doesn't charge a vendor fee, which encourages newer artists to participate.
“We get a lot of first-timers,” Reeves said. “We don’t discriminate — you don’t have to have a certain amount of followers to be here.”
This was true for screen printer Joseph Doornek, whose first market was a Punks and Painters event in late 2022. He said he's grateful to Dolly and Reeves for providing a community for local artists.
“You need to find the right group of people who appreciate what you do,” Doornek said. “And luckily, Punks and Painters has been that for me and, at least, everyone I’ve ever talked to in the scene.”
Since that first market, he has met other artists and had the opportunity to sell his art at other events such as the Mosaic Market on the Square and Horror Freak in Bedford. He said that going to markets helps him understand which of his designs sell the best and which ones resonate with people.
“You always need to kind of be in touch with what’s currently going on in the community,” he said. “And Punks and Painters is the best place to do that, in my opinion.”
Doornek said that having this kind of community is not only important because it helps artists sell their art, but also because it provides emotional support for those artists.
“Selling art is a vulnerable experience,” Doornek said. “When you have a community of people who are also participating in that same activity and are like-minded, it allows that vulnerable act to not feel as vulnerable as it actually is.”
Reeves and Dolly are confident this community will stay strong despite losing their main venue. They will host Punks and Painters at The Bearded Monk on July 7 and at Delta 8 Denton on July 21.
“We’re just going to keep trying to keep it alive,” Reeves said. “You know, do as much as we can to keep our community going and keep people passionate about working with us. And hopefully find a new home base.”
Dolly said that although they like the idea of being able to hold Punks and Painters anywhere, they are grateful for the friends they’ve made at Killer’s Tacos.
“This has been my home,” Dolly said. “My band played our first show here. A lot of bands played their first show here.”
At the end of Dolly’s set at Killer’s Tacos open mic night, someone in the crowd asked them to “play the Killer’s Tacos song.”
Strumming their guitar, they sang, “Killer’s Tacos is our home.”
