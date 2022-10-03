Now streaming on Prime Video, 'My Best Friend's Exorcism' spews coolness with its blast of a cast. (Pictured L-R) Amiah Miller, Elsie Fisher, Cathy Ang and Rachel Ogechi Kanu play best friends in the horror-comedy – and they spoke with us about the experience, best ‘80s aspects and character dynamics.
Surviving the teenage years isn’t a cakewalk, especially when you’re possessed by a demon, vomiting lunch on crushes, and floating like a Kate Bush song can’t save you.
Adapted from Grady Hendrix’s best-selling novel and produced by Happy Death Day’s Christopher Landon, My Best Friend’s Exorcism conjures a 1988-set story about four friends – Abby (Elsie Fisher of Eighth Grade), Gretchen (Amiah Miller of War for the Planet of the Apes), Margaret (Rachel Ogechi Kanu) and Glee (Cathy Ang of And Just Like That…).
'My Best Friend's Exorcism' Still 1
ELSIE FISHER stars in Abby Rivers in 'My Best Friend's Exorcism.'
'My Best Friend's Exorcism' Still 2
Elsie Fisher, left, and Amiah Miller portray best friends Abby and Gretchen in 'My Best Friend's Exorcism,' a film adaptation of Grady Hendrix's 2016 novel of the same name.
They’re navigating the usual high school stuff, like boys, awkwardness and pop culture. However, there’s one big difference: a paranormal force clings to Gretchen like a pair of neon ribbed leg warmers. Hopefully, the friends can cast the demon out to the pits of hell before Gretchen spins her head into a grave.
Before you float to Prime Video, watch our interviews with the four film stars. In the below video chats, we discuss the most exciting aspects of their characters and the ‘80s, the difference between striking fear and receiving it, and if it gets much cooler than getting a scene where you take a slow-motion stroll through school hallways.