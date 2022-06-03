From creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, season two of 'Physical' finds our hero Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel, pictured) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.
One of last year’s most surprising television shows, Physical, is back for a second class of mental and emotional gymnastics – and it’s bold and exciting as ever.
In season two of the Apple TV+ series, we catch up with jaded housewife turned fitness guru Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) as she launches her first successful fitness video. But this newfound success comes with few hurdles – including new rivals, distracting love interests, more secrets and tested loyalties.
'Physical' Season 2 Still 1
Murray Bartlett and Rose Byrne in 'Physical' season two, premiering globally June 3, 2022 on Apple TV+.
Courtesy of Apple TV+ / Aaron Epstein.
'Physical' Season 2 Still 2
Dierdre Friel and Rory Scovel in “Physical,” premiering globally June 3, 2022 on Apple TV+.
Courtesy of Apple TV+.
'Physical' Season 2 Still 3
Rose Byrne in 'Physical,”'premiering globally June 3, 2022 on Apple TV+.
Courtesy of Apple TV+ / Aaron Epstein.
Created by Annie Weisman, Physical’s first season was about raising Cane and building up walls. In season two, those walls come down to allow room for growth, change and healing. The narrative shifts and character evolutions continue to be the most absorbing aspects of this show. Weisman and Co. don’t shy away from uncomfortability and human error. Each of these characters gets called out on their guff, and it’s their handling of it that’s Physical’s ultimate power move. (You’ll want to catch up before its seventh episode this season, which, in my opinion, is one of the greatest half-hours of television in some time. Awards are coming!)
To discuss some of these elements more deeply, the Denton Record-Chronicle recently had the opportunity to sit down with Weisman and actor Rory Scovel (who plays Sheila’s husband, Danny). In the below video interview, we chat about the evolution of the characters and filming techniques.
The first episode of Season 2 premieres today on Apple TV+, with new episodes of its ten-episode run releasing on Fridays.