On a normal Friday night, Denton is a bustling mix of folks hopping between restaurants and bars, cars hunting for the elusive parking spot and even the occasional street performer.
In an anything-but-normal time, the COVID-19 pandemic has left the area hauntingly vacant.
But at least one pillar of Denton’s music scene is finding success through livestreamed performances and community fundraisers to help keep the venue operating under state-issued restrictions.
Dan’s Silverleaf closed their doors March 16, almost a week before the Denton County announced its shelter-in-place order. With Small Business Administration assistance loans, owner Dan Mojica remains hopeful that his business will withstand the financial impact of the virus.
“The decision had to be made about social responsibility,” Mojica said. “We were trying to be responsible and set an example.”
Dan’s Silverleaf started streaming live music performances through the online platform Twitch as a way to continue business. At first, local musicians like singer-songwriter Isaac Hoskins played sets straight from Dan’s stage. Instead of standing shoulder to shoulder in a crowded bar, viewers could watch the show from the comfort and safety of their own living room. Through Paypal and Venmo, supporters sent donations to help the performer and venue.
Following tighter stay-at-home orders, musicians now stream from home to keep themselves safe, too. Dan’s current calendar has virtual shows booked through May 13. Mojica encourages viewers to top off their evening with a meal from other local Denton institutions like Roosters, his wife’s culinary venture, Pam Food, or Sweetwater Grill. To Mojica, Denton’s small businesses are all family.
Doing everything possible to ensure that Dan’s Silverleaf was still standing after the dust of COVID-19 settles is imperative to both Mojica and his patrons, he said. Two separate online fundraisers were started to help the bar by people inside and outside the business. A GoFundMe campaign started by Mojica’s business partner Chris Hawley raised more than $5,000 to benefit Dan’s bar staff and a Facebook fundraiser initiated by KUZU DJ Bruce “Colonel” Burns brought in more than $10,000 to help with operational costs.
“I had people ask me why I’m doing a fundraiser for a bar when there's so many people that need help right now,” Burns said. “That place is so much more than a bar to me. It’s a community center. It’s the place that people congregate for good times and bad.”
Mojica opened Dan’s Silverleaf in 2002 on what was a partly unoccupied part of Industrial Street at the time. With a large stage, a welcoming patio and team of friendly bartenders, Dan’s quickly became a popular hang-out for Denton residents and live music buffs. Local musicians and touring acts could count on a solid turn-out of patrons when they played there. Beyond live music, Dan’s Silverleaf turned into a community space, hosting Sunday brunches, wedding receptions and even a few memorial services.
“We’re all in this together. We are such a close community,” Mojica said. “The community is such a warm and generous and wonderful thing. I’m very proud to be involved with it.”
Mojica and his business partners also applied for an SBA loan through the COVID-19 relief program. The application would help Dan’s Silverleaf get through the financial slump until the bar re-opens. The loan would allow Mojica to bring back employees that have been jobless since March.
“We’ve been trying to secure some of these SBA loans so that we can put everyone back to work,” Mojica said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get some folks who want to come back. Just do cleaning, painting, just stuff to do while we’re closed.”
Dan’s Silverleaf bartender and musician Ryan Williams has been out of work since the bar closed. He applied for unemployment benefits early on, beating the rush of applicants later in the month but even then, the outdated website was clunky and took a while to get through, he said.
Williams plays in two local music groups: the Boxcar Bandits and the Baptist Generals. The shut-down prevents those gigs, too. After having all of his income sources evaporate in a matter of days, the financial support from the community was a blessing.
“Any amount from people, just out of the kindness of their heart, is appreciated,” Williams said.
Gratitude seems to be a common thread among everyone at Dan’s Silverleaf. Mojica said he is grateful for the support he’s seen. Plans for a “Friends of Dan’s” post-COVID-19 party to thank donors are in the works.
“I just want to thank everybody,” he says. “Thank you for this incredible display of generosity and love. We reciprocate it right back at them.”