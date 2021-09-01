Denton County Brewing Co.’s latest beer comes with a perk. A portion of the beer’s sale will benefit Denton Parks Foundation.
“You’re always looking to fundraise as a nonprofit,” said Brooke Moore, the executive director of the Denton Parks Foundation.
The parks foundation committee had been brainstorming beer packages could represent the city and the parks when someone recommended the group approach Denton County Brewing Co. about brewing a beer expressly to benefit Denton parks.
Committee members did, and the local brewery obliged with Triple Play, a beer that Seth Morgan said is a light, citrusy beer tailor-made for a summer day in Denton. The brewery, located at 200 E. McKinney St., launched the beer Wednesday evening.
“It’s a wheat beer, locally grown,” said Morgan, the owner and head brewer at Denton County Brewing Co. “We added orange peel to it, and it’s on the lighter side, good for summer. We wanted to try a lighter beer because it is so hot outside, and I’d say this one came out light, citrusy and crisp.”
Morgan said Triple Play should carry beer buffs from summer to fall. The beer was canned for the first time Wednesday, and Morgan said it will be on tap and available indefinitely.
“Wheat makes the beer soft and easy to drink. It’s not hoppy at all,” he said. “A lot of people don’t like a hoppy beer. They don’t like IPAs and some of your pale ales.”
The brewery will first can 60 cases of beer, and Morgan said the crew is working out the costs of canning and selling six-packs so that it can donate a portion of cans and packs sold.
Morgan said Triple Play is the “base beer” (pun intended) that the brewery will use to make future beers the company will name after local parks.
“Triple plays are super rare,” Moore said. “Nonprofit collaborations are rare, and it has an association with baseball and parks.”
The beer is the first in an expected series of DCBC beers that use local ingredients.
“With this beer, the wheat comes from Krum,” Moore said. “We’re talking about a wildflower pale ale that uses fruit found in Denton parks, and a honey beer that uses honey from the Denton County Beekeepers Association. So it’s not just something that would benefit parks, but something that benefits small businesses.”
Morgan said the company is also looking at a raspberry beer, an apricot beer and possibly a cranberry beer to benefit Denton parks.
The parks foundation will give away a pint of Triple Play to the first 250 “VIPaw” ticket holders for the Splish Splash Doggie Bash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Denton Civic Center Pool, 515 N. Bell Ave., thanks to a sponsorship from Huffines Subaru. After the 250th pint is served, $1 from each pint sold will benefit the parks foundation — specifically North Lakes Dog Park.
Both the pool party and Dog Days of Denton — which will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 11 between the pool and the Denton Senior Center in Quakertown Park — will help raise money to build shade structures at the North Lakes Dog Park, 808 W. Windsor Drive.
“We’ve planted about 100 trees in North Lakes Dog Park, but they haven’t grown to maturity yet, and there’s not a lot of shade in that park,” Moore said.
Wiggly Field, the dog park on the south end of town, has more shade because it’s an older park, but it’s still a candidate for future improvements.