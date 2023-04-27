Day one of Thin Line Fest brought in several dozen people to watch the documentary film Subject at the Campus Theatre, see over 80 photographs from its competitive photography exhibition at Sunago Bell, and watch live music around Denton venues Wednesday night.

The festival kicked off with directors Jennifer Tiexiera and Camilla Hall’s documentary film Subject, which explores the life-altering experience of sharing one’s life on screen through five participants of acclaimed documentaries.

Sunago Bell
Attendees saw over 80 photographs from the festival's competitive photography exhibition at Sunago Bell on Wednesday night.
Fea band
San Antonio Chicana punk band Fea performing at Andy's Bar on Wednesday night.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

