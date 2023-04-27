Thin Line Fest founder Joshua Butler gives his opening remarks during the festival’s opening-day film, Subject, at the Campus Theatre on Wednesday evening. The film explores the life-altering experience of sharing one’s life on screen through five participants of acclaimed documentaries.
The documentary Subject screened Wednesday night at the Campus Theatre to help kick off Thin Line Fest, which brought Margaret Ratliff, center left, Mukunda Angulo and Susanne Reisenbichler, right, to talk about their participation in the film. In directors Jennifer Tiexiera and Camilla Hall’s Subject, participants in documentaries discuss the effects and aftermath of having their lives documented on film.
Day one of Thin Line Fest brought in several dozen people to watch the documentary film Subject at the Campus Theatre, see over 80 photographs from its competitive photography exhibition at Sunago Bell, and watch live music around Denton venues Wednesday night.
The festival kicked off with directors Jennifer Tiexiera and Camilla Hall’s documentary film Subject, which explores the life-altering experience of sharing one’s life on screen through five participants of acclaimed documentaries.
As documentaries have become a social norm, the filmmakers allowed the attendees to question the ethical choices regarding what viewers watch or if they benefit from watching a documentary.
Margaret Ratliff, Mukunda Angulo and Susanne Reisenbichler attended the screening and spoke about their participation in the film after.
“I think watching this film, maybe many of you will never see another documentary the same way, hopefully,” Ratliff said during the Q&A session after the screening.
Ratliff is best known as the adoptive daughter of Michael Peterson in the 2004’s mini docuseries The Staircase, which documents the trial of Peterson, accused and convicted of murdering his wife, Kathleen Peterson.
Throughout the film Subject, Ratliff showed how the docuseries affected her personally after the release of The Staircase.
Netflix released the series on its platform in 2018 and HBO Max released their adaptation of The Staircase in 2022 — ensuring that Ratliff’s story will never go away.
She explains in the film how she received an email from HBO Max filmmakers asked her to meet Sophie Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, to study Ratliff since Turner was cast to portray her for the new adaptation. Ratliff didn’t take the request too kindly.
Angulo and his mom, Reisenbichler, are best known for being the subjects of the documentary The Wolfpack. The film follows the Angulo brothers, who had spent their lives locked in an apartment. All they knew of the world was from the movies they watched, but everything changed when one of the brothers escaped.
“That was also the first time we had had anyone inside our home,” Angulo said during the Q&A session. “So that was new and exciting to us. And then it turns out, we had invited millions into our homes around the world, which was even more exciting to us, and that we got to travel the world as opposed to being in our little apartment.”
Angulo now wants to be a film director, but said he won't considered directing a documentary.
Ratliff said she is starting the Documentary Participants Empowerment Alliance, a nonprofit that is planned to bring resources to documentary participants including legal, mental health, counseling, advocacy, mediation and mentorship.
She told the crowd to first pause and think about whether watching a documentary series is worth their time.
“Why do I care about what I watch?” Ratliff said. “Am I going to bed every night watching true crime? And how does that affect my morning, and my day, and my sense of self, and the way I communicate with people?”
After the opening film screening, attendees went to the photography exhibition to see over 80 photographs at Sunago Bell.
Other attendees also stopped by music venues in Denton, including Andy's Bar, to see San-Antonio band Fea and Southern California's Bad Cop/Bad Cop.
The festival continues through Sunday.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.