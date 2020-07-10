The Old Guard
Rated PG-13, 120 minutes.
Releases Friday on Netflix.
★★★
I don’t know about living forever. I’ll leave that to the ambitious movie characters out there because immortality is a double-edged sword. On the plus side, you would get to witness so many amazing innovations. Conversely, you would have to deal with more of your favorite movies being remade. (They’ve been discussing Jaws for heaven’s sake!)
The new action-thriller The Old Guard (hitting Netflix on Friday) filters themes of everlasting life through an entertaining alternate reality.
In the film, a team of immortal mercenaries with extraordinary abilities (think Ethan Hunt crossed with the Wolverine) recruit some new blood (If Beale Street Could Talk’s KiKi Layne). Led by Charlize Theron, the titular unit discover the forever-young rookie just as mysterious forces are onto their secret. To protect their centuries-old lives, the Old Guard must fight for their freedom before the approaching enemy devises a plan to extract and replicate their powers.
Based on the comic series from writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez, The Old Guard is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball). Prince-Bythewood incorporates her strengths at handling intimate drama. As many bullets fly and swords slice through bodies, you may be surprised by how character-driven the movie is.
These characters (also including the likes of Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli) pump the brakes to have philosophical debates with one each other. It’s quite incredible that a popcorn flick examines how traumatic it can be to live too many lifetimes. Although these discussions lead to a lot of clunky exposition (and Layne’s character asking question after question), it's commendable that The Old Guard takes its time to develop actual stakes and make us care for the situation at play.
If the movie’s style were just a little more inventive (blame the John Wick films for making all other hand-to-hand combat sequences look subpar), we’d have something truly remarkable here. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of fast cutting. A graphic novel-like approach to filming or single-take battles would have amped this up. Instead, there are decent fight scenes with Evanescence-like songs playing over them. Not as dairy-free as it could have been, but still entertaining nonetheless.
The Old Guard looks like a standard action vehicle from the outside looking in. However, as you continue watching and the parts of this forceful machine reveal themselves, you’re pulled in. It’s a movie that certainly wants to crank out some sequels. Based on the fun shared and the cliffhanger we end on, let’s hope Netflix doesn’t let their Guard down.