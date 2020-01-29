That July day in 1958 was humid and hot as blazes. On top of that I was bored.
Our bungalow home was cooled by an attic fan and some floor fans that pushed the sticky, hot air around. We had a television but there wasn’t much for a kid to watch during the day.
Mother was expecting a few ladies over from the church for a committee meeting. Whatever that was. When Mother’s friends met they usually ate lemon squares and drank iced tea. Lots of it.
It would be another month until school started. I loved school. Most of my friends had gone to fun places like Panama City Beach for most of the summer. I was stuck at home with no plans.
Staying outside would be best for me. That way I wouldn’t make a “mess” as mother called it. She wanted things just so when her guests came.
Riding my bike would be fun. But it was too hot until later in the day, and then I could only ride it around the sidewalk of our block. Occasionally I could walk to my friend’s house. Neighborhoods were safer then.
After considering all my options, I did the only thing I could and sat on the front steps and watched a few cars go by. Our street was quiet.
Then it happened. She turned the corner in her 1954 Chevy. It was blue and white, and my cousin, Dick, was in the back seat. I think he enjoyed our grandmother chauffeuring him. Or maybe he had his eyes closed.
Mama Jay was probably the coolest grandmother ever. But we all were a little afraid of her driving. We were not, however, afraid of her gifts.
On this boring day she brought me a round object. Dick demonstrated how to use it. He said: “Just hold it on your waist and turn.” Before long I was hula-hooping day and night. Her gift reminded me Mama Jay was cooler than the Queen of England or Elizabeth Taylor.
I didn’t realize it at the time, but my grandmother had a lot of sadness in her life. Her first husband died during the pneumonia epidemic of 1919, leaving her to raise her sweet infant, my Aunt Mabel.
Her second husband didn’t work out so well for her either. I called him Mr. Ellison. I’ll never know the whole story but I think it was bad.
Then, one lucky day, Mama Jay got a phone call. It was the wrong number but the right man. Now Mama Jay could talk the ears off an elephant. She talked to the caller so long that later that day they made plans to go to the movies.
She told me that her second husband (Mr. Ellison) was now a taxi cab driver, and he arrived to chauffeur Mama Jay and her soon-to-be-husband, Larry, to the movies. She made me giggle with that story and many others she told me.
Larry was 20 years her junior and a Master Sergeant in the United State Army. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, just outside Columbus. He died a few years after they married. But during their marriage, they had fun riding motorcycles and traveling. He was the love of her life.
Mama Jay was not only generous, she was born way before her time. No gray hair or drab clothes for her. She wore red fingernail polish (on her toe nails, too) and her red hair was permed. She wore pretty floral dresses with full skirts and crinolines, and cute red or gold shoes on her tiny feet.
Although I heard her say she had the “blues” a few times (and had no idea then what she was talking about) she was usually giggly. She loved to shop, especially when she was buying gifts for others.
Mama Jay picked herself up after her third husband died. She didn’t sit around. She took driving lessons and bought herself ‘54 Chevy.
If I was bored, I would call her to come to our house and spend the night. She never came empty handed. Cookies, coca colas and mud pies were always in her “surprise sack.” I really didn’t like mud pies. But I sure liked the idea of having them on the porch with Mama Jay after bedtime.
Not long ago, I was in a Dollar General. There it was: a hula-hoop. Somewhere in my peripheral vision, I’m sure I saw a blue and white 1954 Chevy in the parking lot. Dick was sitting in the back seat holding his hula-hoop.
I didn’t try my hula-hooping skills there. But when I got home and found no one there, I tried to see if I could keep that round plastic hoop whirling. I couldn’t.
Later, when our 4-year-old granddaughter, Nellie, came over with her dad, I showed it to her. I saw a little magic in her eyes. There wasn’t anyone to show her how to hula-hoop. I tried. My son-in-law whipped out his iPhone and recorded my feeble attempt on video. He occasionally threatens to post the video to Facebook.
Reliving that hot, boring summer — instantly brightened by the appearance of Mama Jay and my cousin — carried me 850 miles East. I felt Mama Jay’s and Dick’s presence, although neither is with us any longer.
And just for a moment, I smelled my grandmother’s favorite perfume, Blue Carnation. It seemed I also saw a star. It must have been the star presented to her by the military after Larry’s death.
She wore it until the day she died.